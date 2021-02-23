AARP to host COVID-19 information session

Among a huge pool of people eligible for vaccines during Phase 1b and a limited supply of doses allocated to the Lynchburg area, many residents have been eager for updates on who’s offering vaccines and when.

On Thursday, Dr. Kerry Gateley, director of the Central Virginia Health District, will be part of a virtual COVID-19 vaccine information session through AARP.

Both members of AARP and non-members can register to attend the event, scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m., by visiting http://aarp.cvent.com/LynchburgVaccine022521.

Those who’ve registered will receive a Zoom link to their email a day in advance.