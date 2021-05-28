Academy Center of the Arts goes mobile in new arts outreach program

The Academy Center of the Arts is now on wheels with a new arts outreach program aimed to reach those in the Greater Lynchburg area who face barriers accessing arts programming at the Academy’s downtown location.
“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this,” said Kelly Brammer, director of programming at the Academy Center of the Arts who helped spearhead the initiative.
The converted bus at the heart of the mobile arts program represents a little more than nine months of planning and work, from the time a grant application was submitted to fund endeavor, to the final product: a converted five-window bus turned travelling art studio.
With activities such as painting, hand-building clay, drawing and crafts, plus other offerings, the converted bus will bring off-site art programming wherever it goes. Public places, detention centers, community centers, senior living facilities and various community events are on the roster of stops so far, in addition to pop-up stops here and there.
The Academy in Motion is, first and foremost, an outreach.
“We understand that there [are] definitely barriers of access,” Brammer said. “There are a lot of groups in our community who may not be able to physically come to the Academy. There might be transportation barriers. There could also be financial barriers. We really have found throughout the years that, for a lot of different groups, it’s easier if we just come to them.”
Geoff Kershner, executive director of the Academy, said barriers beyond transportation and finances could include individuals who may not feel accepted in groups, or face other social struggles.
Adara Wright, director of education access, concurred with Brammer and Kershner’s observations.
“It’s just incredible to be able to fully bridge that gap now,” Wright said.
When the program was but an idea, Wright began researching similar programs other arts organizations had implemented, seeking to develop the best possible mobile arts initiative for the Academy and the local community. With inspiration and expertise found in existing programs of a similar nature, including a trip to Richmond to see how the organization Art on Wheels operated their travelling art van, Academy in Motion was eventually born.
“It’s just been a really rewarding, fulfilling experience for me. I help run the art studio at the Academy, and this is really just a travelling version of that,” Wright said.
Wright and Brammer designed the shelving system in the bus, as well as organized everything inside, spending hours compiling a list of needed art supplies. The women also painted a color-blocked mural on the ceiling.
“The bus looks so cool on the outside, and we wanted the inside to be nice and fun and vibrant as well,” Brammer said.
Having a mobile art studio will make off-site programs more convenient for instructors as well as students, Brammer and Wright agreed.
Before the bus, independent instructors would load up their own vehicles with supplies and travel to various community locations to provide programming off campus — but if something was forgotten, or supplies ran out, the instructor would not have access to the necessary items, possibly causing the class to end early or unintentionally leave someone out. Now, art supplies are stored and stocked in the bus, which eliminates the worry of forgetting a product or running out of supplies while out and about, Brammer said.
The mobile operation also allows for flexibility to adapt to ever-evolving COVID-19 guidelines, even as most restrictions are being lifted.
The Academy will hire a part-time worker to run the Academy in Motion program. This employee will serve as the bus driver, an instructor, and continue forming connections within the community to expand and optimize the program’s reach, Brammer said.
“We really wanted to have someone whose main focus was to provide this access to our community,” she said.
The Academy does not plan to stop with these preliminary programs. Eventually, it hopes to cultivate a curriculum expanding beyond fine and visual arts and use art as a form of coping and therapy for those struggling with grief, mental health conditions, addiction, and other factors. Such programs would be conducted in conjunction with professional art and music therapists and organizations, and broaden the populations the Academy could reach with the healing power of art.
“The Academy could not be limited by our physical campus,” Kershner said.
The Academy in Motion made its debut at Art in the Park at Riverside Park earlier this month, where Wright said more than 400 people stopped by to see the bus. Brammer said the goal is to have the program in full swing by mid-June.
“We’re very excited to get it literally, and figuratively, rolling,” Brammer said.