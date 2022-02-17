Academy Center of the Arts receives grant for mobile arts outreach program

The Academy Center of the Arts hit a significant milestone by receiving a competitive national grant award to help fund its mobile arts outreach program, Academy in Motion.

The Academy launched the program last spring with a goal of serving people in Lynchburg and surrounding rural regions who don't have access to the arts and the benefits art can provide.

After obtaining and refurbishing a bus, program organizers transformed it into a mobile art studio that has everything from pottery wheels, to painting and crafting supplies, and Academy in Motion got up and running last spring.

From May through December of 2021, the program reached a total of 2,308 individuals by setting up at community events such as Art in the Park, and going to such places as Head Start, early learning centers, and coordinating programs with local partners by request, said Michelline Hall, chief programming officer of the Academy. The bus also participated in Lynchburg’s Christmas parade, where mini craft kits were handed out to parade-goers.

In January, the Academy announced its receipt of a $10,000 Challenge America grant award from the National Endowment for the Arts. The grant money will be dedicated entirely to supporting the Academy in Motion program.

Receiving a national grant, especially such a competitive one as provided by the NEA, is a major accomplishment, Hall said. Not only does it put the Academy and its mobile arts outreach mission in a nationwide spotlight, but it shows the NEA recognizes the need a mobile arts outreach program seeks to meet, especially in rural areas.

The Academy has applied for NEA grants in the past, Hall added, but this is the first time the organization ever received one.

“By getting a national-level grant, it not only legitimizes what we do, but it shows nationally, statewide, regionally, that this is important, and that people are willing to partner with us to make sure we're living up to our mission of arts accessibility for everyone,” Hall said.

Although Academy in Motion is not yet a year old, its impacts have been significant through the number of individuals reached so far, and the future is promising, Hall and Stephen Kissel, Academy in Motion manager, said.

The Academy allocated a total of $60,000 in its annual operating budget for this mobile arts program, an amount supplemented by generous sponsors and donors, Hall said.

Since Academy in Motion got rolling almost a year ago, Hall and Kissel said the initial focus was mostly on elementary school-aged children. Going forward, the plan is to expand the curriculums to include offerings targeted toward adults, people with disabilities, and senior citizens. This could include visits to senior centers and other specialized facilities.

Although the Academy will still set up the art bus at community events and after-school programs or day care in the area, Kissel and Hall said this year the goal is to travel out into more rural areas surrounding Lynchburg. Already, they are working to partner with public libraries in different counties, area YMCAs, and some regional schools to coordinate more programming and a broader reach.

“What we're trying to do really is just make an impact in lots of different age levels. I mean, especially with the rural areas, there are a lot of kids that are going without any arts education at all, just due to whatever circumstances that they may be going through,” Kissel said.

All funds from the NEA grant will go toward providing Academy in Motion’s art supplies and related expenses, Hall said. Additional instructors also can be hired now, which would grow the team and expand the program’s impact. Kissel has been the instructor and curriculum developer of Academy in Motion’s programs thus far, as well as the bus driver.

“For them to recognize the potential and recognize the need that we're actually filling by having our Academy in Motion program… means so much to us, because it just confirms for us that we're doing the right things, and we're doing it with the best resources that we have. And so, just to have that acknowledged on a national level is really humbling,” Hall said.

