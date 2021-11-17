Academy Center of the Arts to host family vaccination event

The Academy Center of the Arts will hold a family vaccination event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 28 in the Warehouse Theatre, 519 Commerce St.
Pediatric, first, second, and booster vaccinations of all brands will be available, the Academy said in a news release. Doors open at 2 p.m. and vaccinations will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
To sign up, go online to: academycenter.org/event/vax-event/. A sign-up link to schedule vaccine appointments will be made available in the coming days, per the Virginia Department of Health, according to the Academy. Those interested in more information can also call the box office at (434) 846-8499.
The Academy is hosting the event in partnership with the Lynchburg Health Department and the City of Lynchburg.
"The Central Virginia Health District is always looking for innovative ways to get COVID-19 vaccines out to our communities,” Dr. Kerry Gateley, director of the Central Virginia District of the Department of Health, said in the release. “We're pleased to work with the Academy to bring this festive opportunity for vaccination to downtown Lynchburg."