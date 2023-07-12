BEDFORD — A charge of accessory after the fact to homicide against a Goodview man accused as part of an ongoing murder investigation in Bedford County will head to a grand jury later this month.

Jonathan Dewayne Bell, 34, was arrested April 25, a week after human remains later identified as Ethan Ryan Bert, 20, of York, Pennsylvania, were found in a burning vehicle in Bedford County, Virginia State Police have said. Bell, who is released on bond, appeared in Bedford General District Court on Wednesday on the accessory charge and waived his preliminary hearing.

The charge was certified to a grand jury, which according to Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance is set to meet the last week in July.

Joseph Richard Walker, 29, of Roanoke, was arrested in Brevard County, Florida, and is facing a charge of aggravated murder in connection with Bert’s death.

An investigation began after Bedford County Fire & Rescue crews were called to a vehicle fire on Sandy Level Road off Virginia 24 in the Goodview area on April 18, a news release has said. Firefighters arrived at about 12:45 a.m. to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames, authorities have said.

Bert died by violent circumstances prior to his remains being placed in the vehicle, the release said.

Walker also recently was indicted on one count each of robbery, transporting a dead body, arson of personal property and possession of a firearm as a felon, and two counts of use of a firearm in connection with the killing. A jury trial is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 11 in Bedford Circuit Court.