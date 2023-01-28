Bedford blaze that damaged two downtown businesses ruled accidental

A Friday morning fire in downtown Bedford that damaged two businesses was ruled accidental by the fire marshal, the county fire marshal's office announced Saturday.

According to a news release from the Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue, after an extensive investigation the fire marshal's office found that an liquid petroleum gas appliance malfunctioned and the fire spread quickly to a nearby window casing.

Due to the malfunction, the fire was fed by the LP gas and grew rapidly, spreading through the building, the department said.

Around 10:45 a.m. on Friday morning, Bedford Communications received multiple 911 calls that reported a commercial structure fire in the 100-block of South Bridge Street in the town of Bedford, according to the release.

Crews were able to control the bulk of the fire by 11:45 a.m. and were then able to gain access to and extinguish the remainder of the fire around 1 p.m.

The fire was located in Sister to Sister, a catering business and café, at 121 S. Bridge St. The blaze also affected Peace of Mind Civil Engineering next door but the department said this building still is habitable.

