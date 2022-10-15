Driver critically injured in Lynchburg motorcycle crash

An adult male is in critical condition as a result of a motorcycle crash Saturday morning, the Lynchburg Police Department said.

Police officers and Lynchburg fire and EMS personnel responded to Old Graves Mill Road in the area of Robins Drive around 11 a.m. Saturday for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, according to a news release. The driver and only occupant of the motorcycle, who was not identified in the release, was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries and later airlifted to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

