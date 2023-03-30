A Gladys teenager was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Campbell County, Virginia State Police said.

At 7:59 a.m. on Tuesday police responded to the wreck on Brookneal Highway close to a quarter-mile south of Brooks Farm Drive, a news release from state police said.

A 2002 Ford Mustang was traveling north on Brookneal Highway when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2014 GMC Sierra, the release said.

The driver of the Mustang, a 17-year-old from Gladys, died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt. Virginia State Police did not identify the victim in the release.

The driver of the GMC, Kyle A. Beavon, 29, of Rustburg, was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

