 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Horse rescued from frozen pond in Huddleston

Horse, frozen pond

A horse is seen being removed from a frozen pond in Bedford County. 

 Photo credit: Bedford Fire Department Facebook page

Bedford County emergency responders rescued a horse from a frozen pond in Huddleston during the Christmas holiday stretch. 

According to a post on the Bedford Fire Department's official Facebook page on Dec. 25, the horse was trapped in a pond in the 1300 block of Artwood Drive in Huddleston.

Special operations members from multiple fire and rescue companies worked together seamlessly to remove the horse to safety, the post said. 

— Justin Faulconer 

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany energy crisis: Prices soar in cold winter months

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert