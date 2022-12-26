Horse rescued from frozen pond in Huddleston

Bedford County emergency responders rescued a horse from a frozen pond in Huddleston during the Christmas holiday stretch.
According to a post on the Bedford Fire Department's official Facebook page on Dec. 25, the horse was trapped in a pond in the 1300 block of Artwood Drive in Huddleston.
Special operations members from multiple fire and rescue companies worked together seamlessly to remove the horse to safety, the post said.
— Justin Faulconer
