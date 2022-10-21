Police: Lynchburg man dies of motorcycle crash injuries

A Lynchburg man has died of injuries sustained in an Oct. 15 motorcycle crash, police said Friday.

Police identified him as Gavin Alexander Miller, 18.

Police officers and Lynchburg fire and EMS personnel responded to Old Graves Mill Road in the area of Robins Drive at about 11 a.m. Oct. 15 for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, according to a news release.

Miller was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital and later airlifted to the University of Virginia Medical Center.