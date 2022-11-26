Police: Rustburg man killed in Campbell County crash Friday

UPDATE: The Virginia State Police are still investigating a crash on Friday night in Campbell County that left a Rustburg man dead.

The crash occurred at 5:45 on Friday, Nov. 25 at the intersection of Timberlake Road and Enterprise Drive, according to state police.

According to a news release from VSP, a 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Timberlake Rd., and as it made a left turn onto Enterprise Drive, it pulled into the path of a westbound 2017 Jeep Wrangler.

The release says the Wrangler was unable to avoid the Corolla and the two vehicles collided, with the Wrangler coming to rest on the hood of the Corolla.

Jonathan W. Campbell, 22, of Roanoke, who was driving the Corolla, was not injured in the crash, according to police. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Matthew J. Burns, 57, of Rustburg, the driver of the Wrangler, was not wearing his seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle, police said in the release. He died at the scene.

Additionally, an adult female passenger was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.

The police said Campbell was charged with failure to lead right of way.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the news release.

