Walmart evacuated after suspicious package found

The Bedford Walmart store was evacuated for a few hours Monday afternoon while police searched the building and determined a suspicious package in a cart did not contain explosives.

Bedford Police Department Capt. Robert Kimbrel said at about 4:10 p.m. it appears there is no danger to the public and law enforcement was conducting final sweeps of the store to reopen it within the following half hour. Bedford police at 12:47 p.m. responded to a complaint of the suspicious package and at about 1 p.m. cleared the store so law enforcement could investigate, Kimbrel said.

Officers discovered a white male subject had entered the store, walked around with a personal cart, “not a Walmart-style shopping cart,” that was near the front of the store and he left the building, Kimbrel said. Walmart staff thought it was suspicious and alerted police, and the suspicious bag was about 35 yards inside the door in the produce section, he said.

A 100-foot parameter was set around the store as Virginia State Police, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and Bedford Fire Department assisted in the response and search, he said.

“It was found that the bag did not contain any explosives but does contain items we believe were stolen from the Walmart store,” Kimbrel said.

Kimbrel said the Bedford Police Department asks the public’s help in searching for that male subject who left the bag, describing him as a person of interest.

“We have a subject who definitely concealed merchandise,” Kimbrel said.

The store lost an estimated $25,000 an hour from not being open during the temporary evacuation, according to Kimbrel.

Earlier: Walmart in the town of Bedford has a heavy police presence on scene, according to the Bedford Police Department’s official Twitter feed.

At 3:30 p.m. Monday several police vehicles blocked both front entrances to the store.

Barbara North, of Bedford, was shopping at about 1 p.m. when she said store employees told customers they had to vacate the store. North said she had not finished her order and customers had to leave on the spot without completing their orders. North still was waiting get back in the store as she sat parked in the store’s lot shortly before 3:30 p.m.

The department asks the public to avoid the area in the shopping center on U.S. 460 in the town as officers investigate the matter. The department will give updates as more information becomes available, according to the Twitter post.