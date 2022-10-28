Adaptive soccer in Amherst County gives athletes with disabilities an opportunity to play

Players from the Amherst Challengers and athletes from the Special Olympics hit the fields at the Coolwell Recreation Center in Amherst County on Thursday to participate in adaptive soccer.

Generally, adaptive sports are modified to help individuals with physical or mental disabilities participate.

MacKenzie Pigg, founder of the Amherst Challengers, said she enjoyed seeing everyone playing soccer and smiling.

“I love when kids have fun. To be honest, it just makes me happy,” Pigg said.

This is the third inclusive sports event of the year, with adaptive rugby and track & field held earlier in the year.

The soccer challenge was a partnership with the Amherst Challengers, the Special Olympics and the Virginia Commonwealth Games.

On this cool evening, players began with warm-up exercises and stretches. Next, they broke up into groups and traveled across three stations: passing, shooting and dribbling.

Participants spent about 10 minutes at each station before rotating.

At the end of the night, players received bronze, silver and gold medals for their efforts and performance at the different stations.

The Amherst Challengers is a group Pigg started as a way to give children a chance to play soccer.

Pigg, who grew up in Amherst, is currently studying to receive a doctorate in kinesiology for individuals with disabilities at the University of Virginia. She said part of the idea came from her time helping out with an adaptive sports program in Farmville during her undergraduate school years at Longwood University. It became something she really wanted to see in the area where she grew up.

On the Amherst Challengers, Pigg said they have two players as young as 5, a couple of 8-year-olds, a 10-year-old, a 12-year-old and a 22-year-old.

Pigg started the program eight weeks ago. Thursday marked the last practice of the year and she hopes to continue it.

“I never came out here and saw an adaptive team when I was practicing [soccer while growing up]. Talking around, no one that I knew, knew of any adaptive soccer teams in the area, so I just really wanted to make sure we could get that in this community,” Pigg said.

Some athletes from the Special Olympics also participated in the soccer challenges.

Gena Callahan, the Area 24 Special Olympics coordinator, oversees all of the programs for the Special Olympics in the surrounding counties.

Callahan said Special Olympics stands for inclusion for the intellectually disabled, whether it’s mental or physical.

She said it was amazing to see athletes from the Special Olympics participate Thursday evening.

The Special Olympics coordinator said currently they have about 12 athletes, and children can start as young as seven and can begin traveling at 15 years old.

“They don't get the opportunity with their high schools, but they get to come out and do things like this,” Callahan said.

William Blakey, an athlete for the Area 24 Special Olympics team, participated in the event and received a bronze medal. He said it was a "great" and "fantastic" experience participating in the soccer challenges.

Blakey has participated in events for the Special Olympics since high school.

“A wise man once told me they'll never give up, never give up on anything, keep on believing in yourself,” Blakey said.