Additional power outages in Lynchburg area possible, officials warn

Local officials on Tuesday warned residents of additional potential power outages as a result of the freezing rain and sleet forecast for Thursday.

Thousands of residents in the Lynchburg area remained without power Tuesday after ice downed trees and power lines last week and into the weekend.

More than 580 Appalachian Power Company customers in the Lynchburg area were without power as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, down from more than 1,800 on Sunday night.

More than 1,100 Dominion Power customers and more than 3,000 Southside Electric Cooperative customers in the Lynchburg region were also without power Tuesday afternoon following last week's ice storm.

Campbell County Public Safety officials on Tuesday urged residents to prepare for the impending storm, and the potential outages and hazardous conditions that could follow. In a news release, the county encouraged people to take added precautions to keep warm and safe during the upcoming ice event.

If residents could not get warm at home, any Campbell County library or fire and rescue agency in the county could serve as a temporary warming station, according to the release. During operating hours, public libraries can also be used as charging stations for electronic devices, like phones and laptops.