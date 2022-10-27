 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aerie opening Lynchburg location at River Ridge mall

River Ridge Mall 4

River Ridge mall in Lynchburg on Friday, March 11, 2022.

 Photo by Kendall Warner, The News & Advance

Aerie, a women's apparel store, opened Thursday at River Ridge mall.

The store is located near the mall's Center Court, between JD Sports and Foot Locker. 

"Aerie is committed to creating exceptional merchandise collections while positively influencing the way women see themselves and treat others. The store offers intimates, apparel, activewear and swimwear with every piece designed for comfort," the mall said in a news release.

Melissa Faria, the mall's general manager, said in a news release that Aerie is "often one of the most requested retailers we have from our customers." 

Other new stores announced this year for River Ridge mall include Windsor Fashions LLC, a women's clothing retailer; Duck Donuts; and HomeGoods.

