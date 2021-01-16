After attack on Capitol, Lynchburg area residents still struggling to find common ground

Amherst County Republican Committee Chairman Vance Wilkins, who did not attend the Jan. 6 rally, said he believes the violence came from a “fringe” group of demonstrators and does not properly reflect those peacefully assembled who did not break the law while exercising free speech.

“That’s what we are supposed to do,” Wilkins said of the people presenting their grievances to the government. Wilkins, a former Virginia Speaker of the House, said past pro-Trump rallies have been peaceful.

Wilkins said he does not know of anyone from the Lynchburg area who went with the intent of stirring up violence and dissent. He said he believes Trump did not incite the riot and encouraged supporters to exercise their First Amendment rights to speak out against the electoral process that in recent months raised many issues to protest.

Christopher Terry, of Amherst County, attended the rally and disagrees with the violence that occurred but said he personally doesn’t blame Trump for inciting the storming of the Capitol. He said he thinks some of those gathered, whatever their agenda was geared toward, were going to be disruptive no matter what. He said the mob does not reflect the peaceful display of patriotism many Americans showed.