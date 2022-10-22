After Cabell Street fire, historic building's owner looks to rebuild

At the cul-de-sac on Cabell Street in Lynchburg, a strong, white, historic structure sits vacant where a woman and her husband once ran their businesses.

The exterior is charred and stained by smoke, and plywood covers the doors and some windows. About a year ago, a fire tore through 29 and 31 Cabell Street, causing damages estimated to cost about $3 million to repair.

The property owner recently walked through the circa 19th-century building where, though the roof and floors still are intact with just water and smoke damage on the left side of the building at 29 Cabell, the right side of the building, 31 Cabell Street, suffered the extent of the fire and has lost its roof.

“I fell in love with it 40-some years ago, so it’s a part of me and I know that I should be able to give it up. I know I should. But it’s just really hard,” Aline “Didi” Bowles said while in the cold, dark, damp building a few weeks ago.

The two addresses are connected by one building but 29 Cabell Street was built in 1848 and 31 Cabell Street was built in 1878.

The site was where Bowles operated her businesses, the Cottage Stillroom and Beeswax Candle Factory, for 30 years. Her husband had a photography studio and also made the candle molds.

Now, Bowles is working with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources to restore the building and hopes the community will pitch in to help with fundraising efforts through digital wallets Venmo and Zelle.

Bowles’ husband, Will Jenkins, loved the building for its unique aesthetic and worked tirelessly to main both buildings. Two months after the fire, Jenkins died from an illness.

Bowles said one of his final wishes was to save these historical structures.

She began to tear up as she described her passion, love and nostalgia for the building that she and her husband cherished for decades.

“It's so magnificently built and it's sturdy, and it's strong and it's big, it’s massive and it's beautifully done. The thickness of the walls, I can stick my arm through a wall and I can't reach the other side,” she said.

She said deadlines exist for saving the building, as reclamation must proceed within 24 months to prevent condemnation by the city.

Keith Wright, property maintenance official with the City of Lynchburg, said he has been working with Bowles over the course of the year as she slowly works towards saving the property.

The city enforces the Virginia Maintenance Code, Wright said, and the building was condemned pretty much right after the fire, deeming it unsafe for anyone to work or live in.

“Properties get condemned, and then we work with property owners under permit to repair them, or just work with them to get them back into compliance,” he said. “In this case, that property was condemned. It really is telling the public that there's a safety hazard there and also to the owners not to go in without letting us know. There are times when we let them in to either bring in a professional or to go in and clean stuff out.”

Though Bowles has been moving slowly, she is moving forward, Wright said.

He added the speed of the project is also affected by the fact that Bowles doesn't have a solid source of funding.

“The slowness of the project has also been due to her, when she tells us that she doesn't have insurance. A lot of these projects that happen this way fall under insurance and within a reasonable amount of time, they start renovation work and get permits, so she has to fundraise,” he said. “Therefore, it’s a lengthy project which she’s undertaken.”

He and Bowles have spoken about once a month over the past year and he has asked her to keep him in the loop about her progress.

“It’s a historical structure. Everybody wants to see it renovated, and so at some point, in situations like that, we add pressure here and there. We do have options at our disposal, possibly court. There is a new designation that city council approved this year called the Derelict Structures Program, so we're constantly trying to figure out how to work with her and push her to save time, which we do with all properties to try to figure out how to come to some sort of resolution where we get it into compliance,” he said.

He said at some point he is going to have a meeting with Bowles to determine a real timeframe of what is appropriate and reasonable.

“It's a huge structure and costs a lot of money to tear down,” he said. “There would probably be a push to try to help find somebody that is in the business. It could be just making contacts with different developers to see if they're interested, it could be a variety of things. Right now I think it's more at the point of i where is she at exactly and what can she produce. We’d be looking for a structural engineer’s report, architectural engineer's report that was submitted for a building permit to start construction, when is that going to happen? It all plays into the decision of how the city might respond.”

With the fire happening over a year ago and no insurance involved, Wright said the city is starting to look at the property a little closer.

“At some point we will have to make a call as to enforcement measures and how we're going to proceed with that,” he said.

He also encouraged Bowles and others in her case to apply through the city assessor's office for the rehabilitation tax credit program.