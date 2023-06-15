Three weeks after a failed vote by Lynchburg City Council on the city’s proposed fiscal year’s 2024-28 capital improvement plan left the fiscal year 2024 budget unbalanced, one city councilor changed his vote again, this time approving the capital spending plan and closing the book on a monthslong first budget process for the newly-elected council.

While Tuesday night’s 4-3 vote of approval by Mayor Stephanie Reed, Ward I Councilor MaryJane Dolan, Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder and At-large Councilor Larry Taylor came with much less debate compared to an earlier meeting Tuesday, the entire path to approval took a little more than a month.

All city budget items are required to have two votes of approval before becoming final, and the capital improvement plan received its first vote of approval during the May 9 meeting, when six councilors voted in favor of the $520.3 million spending plan, which accounts for major future capital projects and long-term maintenance projects across the city.

But the item was tabled at council’s May 23 meeting, after three councilors — Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson and At-large Councilors Martin Misjuns and Taylor — opposed the plan on its final vote. Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi has maintained his opposition to the CIP along the way, including Tuesday night.

The failed 3-4 vote seemingly came to the surprise of some members of council, such as the mayor, who said at the time she was “disappointed that we have a council that doesn’t communicate.”

On Tuesday, the mayor alluded to a phone call made between councilors, not involving herself, prior to the May 23 meeting, where she said it was discussed to “change the vote of that night.”

On Wednesday, Taylor, the swing vote on the CIP vote’s approval, told The News & Advance he was called by other unnamed members of council the morning of the May 23 meeting, where he was asked to change his vote to “no.”

“I told them this: ‘Run it past the mayor. This is nonsense. Run it past the mayor and let’s work together,’” Taylor said.

During the May 23 meeting, it was apparent the mayor was unaware of the vote change, saying, “We should’ve known ... this was coming before tonight.”

Taylor said, however, that he was “open” to voting either way on the CIP heading into this week’s vote despite voting no on May 23. He explained he ultimately voted in favor of the spending plan once Chief Financial Officer Donna Witt presented to council that it would only be appropriating the funds for the first year of the CIP, and the remaining four years in the plan are simply programming for future projects.

Taylor said he wants council to take a closer look at some of the projects in the future years of the CIP, but said he was ready to close out the budget process.

“Sometimes it seems like I’m in the middle of everything,” Taylor jokingly said. “I try to deal in logic, and guess what? I slept good last night.”

While Taylor’s vote sealed the approval of the plan, the three councilors who remained opposed made their argument across both meetings on Tuesday for what spending could have been curbed.

Helgeson put an unsuccessful substitute motion on the table to reduce spending in the first year of the CIP by about $10.7 million, namely by reducing funding for projects that Witt said were “necessary but could be deferred,” removing $3.1 million in funding for intersection and signal reconstruction at the Campbell Avenue — Fort Avenue to 12th Street intersection, and reducing a $6 million price tag for downtown streetscape improvements to $2 million.

The $6 million for downtown streetscape improvements in fiscal year 2024 are followed by a proposed additional roughly $50 million in downtown improvements set up in the final four years of the CIP. But as Witt pointed out several times during council’s work session presentation, approving the CIP only appropriates the money for the first fiscal year in the plan, not the remaining four years.

Faraldi said he wanted to focus on cutting down on using as much “pay-as-you-go” one-time funding in the CIP, wishing to find other uses for that money across the city.

Misjuns said there was “stuff in [the CIP] we could just hold off on, defer a year, and revisit it throughout the next year and see what we need to do and bring back,” adding the city is “getting paid to wait” on these projects because the interest rates are so high.

“If we’re sitting on cash we’re not spending, we’re earning more interest income off of it,” he added.

Misjuns also took aim at the downtown streetscapes improvement line item during council’s work session. Citing the economy and inflation, Misjuns said now “is not the time to do beautification projects or streetscaping improvements downtown.”

After arguing only a very small portion of the city lives in downtown, Misjuns said, “Everybody else but downtown is subsidizing all of this stuff downtown” and that because of the influx of cash into it, many families are being “priced out” of enjoying a night in downtown Lynchburg.

“I’m getting sick and tired of taking the money from working-class, middle-class families in this city just to continue pouring it into Boonsboro’s playground,” he later added.

Wilder, who represents the downtown area on council, argued multiple times Tuesday that the investments into downtown have paid off already.

“If you look at people coming into our community, the first place they’re going to go is Main Street,” Wilder said. “That’s the mecca of any urban area. That’s the mecca of any city ... you’re going to go and look for the main street to see what’s happening.”

“If you’re from Lynchburg, 20-plus years ago you did not want to come downtown,” Wilder said later in the evening. “Now, to have a beautiful spa ... various other great business, great restaurants, they have The Academy [Center of the Arts], The Virginian [Hotel]. And some of the people up here, some of them voted no to everything ... to all the improvements, to all the investments they voted no. And we’ve seen the benefits.”

While disagreements over spending in the final four years of the CIP remain from the three opposed councilors, as well as Taylor, the governing body ultimately approved the spending plan for this year.

But Dolan, who represents much of the Boonsboro area on council and has supported the CIP from “day one,” warned of pushing future projects even further down the road during council’s work session.

“We’ve seen year after year what happens when we keep pushing these things down. Ultimately we have to face it, we have to do it,” she said.

“It’s almost like this is to kind of justify a 22-cent [real estate] tax cut to get to where we are.”