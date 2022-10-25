After fatal fire, Lynchburg officials hold safety walk on Early Street

The Lynchburg Fire Department returned to Early Street on Tuesday, this time to go door to door, engaging residents around fire safety with pamphlets and smoke detector tests following a fatal fire there last week.

Just after 8:30 a.m. Oct. 18, the fire department responded to a call for a structure fire with possible entrapment of a resident inside the house at 1225 Early Street.

According to a news release from the department, responding officers arrived to find a fire just inside the front door, with heavy smoke throughout the house.

While firefighters knocked down the fire, other crews completed a search of the residence, the department said in the release. One occupant was found dead under the stairwell on the first floor. Another was able to escape the fire prior to firefighters arriving, but was injured trying to re-enter the home, according to the fire department.

The injured man was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital. The department has not released the names of the two victims.

Chief Gregory Wormser said in an interview Tuesday the cause of the fire was "accidental in nature" and it was a result of overloaded electrical circuits in the home.

A spokesperson for the fire department said Oct. 18 marked the first fatal fire in the city since one on Oxford Street in October 2020.

Tuesday's trip was all about ensuring the safety of other residents on Early Street, and making sure that all smoke detectors are working and have been tested in the houses, Wormer said.

Wormser said the department usually does this type of safety walk following fatal fires, as well as when community groups reach out asking fire officials to engage residents in a specific community.

"Part of our engagement today is to make sure that our homeowners are aware of the things that can happen in our home," Wormser said.

"Make sure they don't have circuits that are overloaded. Make sure they are using space heaters and other heating devices appropriately.

"And to also to make sure they have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms, if that's necessary in their homes. Anything that we can do to engage with the public in a meaningful way to prevent a tragedy like the one that happened last week is very important to us."

Anthony Penix, a resident of Early Street who said he called 911 during the fire Oct. 18, said he remembers running over to the house and seeing black smoke billowing out of the front door with the fire burning on a stand right beside the door.

"We wanted to get to her," Penix said about the victim inside, "but there was just too much black smoke."

Penix said what the fire department was doing Tuesday was "something good for the community," to "let them know what to look out for in case of a fire."

Wormser said routine maintenance on in-home smoke detectors is a crucial part of fire safety.

He recommended changing smoke detector batteries when clocks are changed for daylight saving time.

Additionally, the chief recommended vacuuming or dusting out the vents on smoke detectors to ensure they are not clogged with dust.