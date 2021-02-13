After fire kills 20 animals, Amherst County sanctuary begins rebuilding

The Saturday after the fire occurred, Bart did all she could to provide them with some sense of normalcy. As she walked around the charred remnants of her home to get to the pig pen Bart purposely avoided looking at the remains and focused her energy on caring for the animals.

Shortly after the fire, a friend of Bart’s started a GoFundMe page, which had raised $9,000 as of Friday.

The greatest loss to Bart were her animals, but she also lost medicines, medical supplies, her winter stockpile of feed and grains, animal pens, bowls and tools. Insurance doesn’t cover many of those things, she said.

“Every dime of [money raised from GoFundMe] is going to be to put the sanctuary back together,” Bart said. “Because this means so much to me and every bit of support that comes my way is going straight into the animals as it always has.”

Bart said she is thankful to the first responders and neighbors who came to put the fire out and has been overwhelmed by the support given from all over.

“The love and support that’s been flowing my way has been overwhelming,” she said. “I had no idea that in 17 years, so many people’s lives have been touched by these animals. The only thing that has meant anything to me is the animals. My entire life is devoted to them.”