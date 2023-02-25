FOREST — A movie night Saturday at Jefferson Forest High School stirred up excitement from some and concern from others.

The After School Satan Club sold more than 125 tickets to a showing of the 1992 animated feature "FernGully: The Last Rainforest" in the high school's auditorium. Admission cost $10 for adults and was free for children.

June Everett — campaign director for the After School Satan Club and ordained minister of the Satanic Temple, a national organization — said the group only comes into a community when there’s a balance needed because of another religious event.

Everett said in a previous interview that most members of the Temple are atheists, and the organization uses the figure of Satan to promote rational, scientific viewpoints.

Saturday's movie screening was followed by a discussion of how it relates to some of the tenets of The Satanic Temple, according to Everett.

Everett said the Bedford County school district is in no way affiliated with the group but is just legally abiding by constitutional law.

“We were asked to bring in an alternative event to the other religious organizations that were renting the facilities through the school district,” she said.

The JF high school auditorium is rented out to third-party, non-school-sponsored organizations or individuals when the facility is not needed for school use. A community congregation holds weekly church services there.

“We fight against the privileging of one religion over the others, so we're there to make sure that it's not just one religion that's always represented,” Everett said. “We do fight for the separation of church and state by making government entities think twice before bringing religion into a public forum.”

When the movie night was announced in November, the county school system issued a statement saying it understood community concerns but noted it cannot discriminate against a particular religious group when it comes to community use of school facilities.

The school division noted there is no After School Satan Club operating within Bedford County. Everett has previously said only two clubs, in Ohio and Illinois, are active in the U.S., and ones in California and Ohio recently were approved to launch.

On Saturday, around 50 people showed up on the sidewalk of JF to sing worship songs and pray while cars parked for the event and attendees walked into the auditorium. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was on site to ensure no one without a movie ticket was allowed in the auditorium.

Jason Binder, pastor of Patriot Church — Greater Lynchburg located in Bedford County, said members of the church were not there to protest but instead to witness and praise their Lord.

“You know, when I think of a protest, I think of people in the streets with signs where they're very angry, yelling, and that's totally not what this is about,” he said.

He said when the church heard about the Satanic Temple hosting a movie at JF that night, members wanted to push back against the “prevalence of evil” in the community as well as the nation.

“As the church we really need to push back against evil but not against the people but more in a spiritual sense because we're in a spiritual battle,” he said. “Our battle is not against flesh and blood as the Bible says. So our response is going to be in the spiritual.”

He said the hope was to have a dialogue with some of the people attending the event.

“Because we care about these people and the only way to heaven is through Jesus Christ and His sacrifice and repentance. So, we want to make sure that every person alive, before they pass away, is aware of that and there is a way of escape from hell,” Binder said.

Rose Bastet, event facilitator and Satanic Temple member, traveled from Norfolk and said although Virginia does not have an official congregation yet, she will be the head of it when it does.

“We are non-theistic,” said Bastet, who said she has been an atheist her entire adult life. “We have a core set of beliefs. There the seven tenets, which ultimately boil down to just being a good person. Our first one is literally about having compassion for all living creatures within reason. Another one is to respect bodily autonomy and another one is fighting for justice.”

She said she understands the group's name is shocking and some people don’t fully understand what the group is about.

“But I think if people just take five minutes to research what it is, I think they would feel a lot better about it,” she said.

Lynchburg resident Bri Malloy attended the movie because she hopes the Satanic Temple group could be impactful in the area. She said it’s a sensitive subject in this area due to the group's imagery but added they aren’t the enemy, just another organization that gives back to the community and asks for nothing in return.

“Artistic imagery can be hard to look past,” she said. “I personally have a hard time explaining the crucifixion to young imaginations, yet people wear it around their necks and worship at its feet. This group doesn’t worship Satan but uses imagery to make a statement. Freedom of religion and freedom from religion is just that, isn’t just for one protected class.”

Lynchburg resident Alex Moore said she attended the event because she supports the separation of church and state as well as freedom of religion.

“Living in Lynchburg, there is a ton of religious persecution against non-Christians,” she said. “I am looking forward to attending so the other people in the religious minority don’t feel alone and feel safe congregating.”

David Beauregard, pastor of the Root of David, a ministry in the town of Bedford, said there is good and evil and right and wrong in the world.

“A scripture comes to me, ‘Do not remove the ancient boundary stone that your fathers have set,’ and that's kind of like saying, remember where you came from and from the goodness that are in people,” he said. “We are here to pray and to minister to people. We're not here to protest. We're here to help if people want to ask questions or if they need a drink of water. We just want to be here to help people and to pray for people and hopefully make the Lord known through our actions more than our words.”

Everett, the club's campaign director, said the group wants to have the same rights as everyone else to occupy a public space and hold events.

“At the end of the day, I think what is scarier than Satan is a government that gets to pick and choose what religions have access to taxpayer-funded facilities and which ones don't,” she said. “So as much as they don't like the word and as much as they don't like us and they don't like the name, at the end of the day, we're protecting everybody's ability to worship or not worship as they please.”