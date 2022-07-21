Afton horse rescue Hope’s Legacy earns Spirit of Virginia Award

Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin told an audience gathered at Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue her husband, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, has a frequent saying.

“He says, ‘My goal is to make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family.’ But his wife’s saying is, ‘My goal is to make Virginia the best place to live, work, raise a family, and be a horse,’” she said.

The governor and first lady awarded the Afton nonprofit with the third of six Spirit of Virginia Awards at a ceremony Thursday. The National Center for Healthy Veterans in Campbell County and the Vienna nonprofit Jill’s House were the first two honorees.

“The Spirit of Virginia Award is about Virginians and the extensive good that exists at a time when almost everybody wants to focus on the not good, and that is such an exciting moment for us because so many Virginians are doing extraordinary things to help Virginia,” Gov. Youngkin told reporters after the ceremony.

“When we first launched the Spirit of Virginia Award, we started asking people about extraordinary places across Virginia and we heard about Hope’s Legacy, and then Suzanne had a chance to really dig in and it was a perfect fit,” he added.

Suzanne Youngkin told the crowd she's a horse owner and lover.

Maya Proulx founded Hope’s Rescue in 2008 and she told reporters after the ceremony the nonprofit has operated from the 172 acres Castle Rock Farm in Afton for a little more than four years. That first year she took in one horse; this year Hope’s Rescue has taken in 54 horses and has 24 on its waiting list.

“Tomorrow, we’ll be picking up our 500th horse. This means that 500 horses had a safe place to go when they needed it most,” Proulx told the audience.

Hope’s Legacy takes in horses, donkeys, mules and ponies through law enforcement seizures and owner surrenders, with the goal of rehabilitating and adopting out the animals.

The rescue primarily is volunteer-run and donor-supported; Hope’s Legacy employs only four people to the 89 volunteers who helped on the farm in 2021, according to a news release. Individual contributions make up 80% of its funding.

Proulx told reporters the condition of the horses varies, but typically animal control seizures arrive in poor condition.

“We only take in horses that urgently need us,” she said, explaining owner surrenders often are the result of economic hardship or family tragedy.

“Some of them, the horses, aren’t in great condition because the owner had to make decisions on whether they’re going to eat or their horse is going to eat,” Proulx said.

It’s never an easy decision: “It’s a family member that they’re entrusting to our care and we take that trust very seriously and try to do our best for all of the horses that come to us,” she said.

Proulx told reporters she set out to rescue horses, but didn’t realize she was creating a “people organization” at the same time.

“Volunteering here means the world to me,” veteran and Hope's Legacy volunteer Kyle Snow told the audience.

“Hope’s Legacy essentially has saved my life, the same as we have saved so many equines throughout the years. After leaving the military after 20 years of service, I had a difficult time figuring out what to do. No one can prepare you for walking away from a job that you did for 20 years and then you’re just out on your own,” Snow said.

The Youngkins met recent intakes Red, Beethoven and Patches during their visit. Proulx said the three horses come from the same owner and all have health problems but she hopes to find them good homes soon.

“We had the pleasure, when we first got here, to meet some of Hope’s Legacy’s residents, and they are extraordinary,” Gov. Youngkin told the crowd.

“When you have a chance to spend time with them and you see an animal that has been through something that we can only imagine how horrific it is and yet they come up and are as gentle as can be — that’s the spirit. That’s the spirit of Virginia.”