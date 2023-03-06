Letterpress printer Emily Hancock doesn’t call herself an artist, but it’s hard not to see the artistry in what she makes.

Hancock, who said she identifies more with the "craftsperson" or "handcrafter" tradition, has been running St. Brigid Press out of her home print shop since 2011.

She practices letterpress printing, a method for making multiple copies of a print by stamping an inked, raised surface onto paper. Hancock had set out a sampling of her work in the shop on a recent afternoon: handprinted books, prints, bookmarks and cards, all made of materials sourced from other handcrafters.

It's part of what she called the “ecology of craft” — the network of craftspeople she relies on when she makes her products. There’s the hand-marbled Italian paper for the cover of her most recent book, “The Angle of Dazzle,” an excerpt from American essayist Henry David Thoreau’s journal. Inside that special edition are black-and-white linocuts by artist Lana Lambert, printed and watercolor tinted by Hancock.

Then there are the typecasters who still make metal type for printing presses. Hancock, a writer herself, supplies the words.

She also prints classic poets and writers and work from her contemporary poet friends.

A 'secular epiphany'

Originally from North Carolina, Hancock moved to Central Virginia to help a friend run an independent used bookstore in Waynesboro. Hancock and the store’s owner would go to used book sales to gather inventory for the store and, as poetry lover, Hancock would always make a beeline for that section. It was at one of those sales, digging through a box of poetry titles, that she first picked up a letterpress-printed book.

“...I didn’t know what letterpress printing was then; I didn’t know what handbound books were. But I held this object in my hand which was obviously handmade, handprinted, and with wonderful poems, and I call it my secular epiphany.”

From there, Hancock started researching letterpress printing and bookbinding online, and connected with other printers and bookmakers. Since then, she’s collected a library of books about the trade.

Beautiful homes for beautiful words

Letterpress printing is about relief, Hancock explained, and each letter to be printed is raised above a background so when it’s inked and pressed on paper only that letter appears.

She explained people had been printing this way for millennia, but Johannes Gutenberg’s breakthrough 15th-century contribution to the tradition was the invention of movable type, where each letter and space is its own individual piece.

With movable type, printers could arrange and rearrange individual letters to make words and sentences into books.

Hancock demonstrated how it’s done, loading letters and designated blank space tiles into a metal “chase” frame that holds everything together. She loads letters in reverse and upside down, which is necessary for words to read correctly when they’re printed. The chase then is loaded into the printing press, where it’s inked and pressed into paper.

Hancock typically only prints 50 to 150 editions of any one thing.

“...It requires more patience than I ever thought I had in my life, so yes, it can be absolutely tedious and definitely frustrating and yet just so compelling,” Hancock said.

Her mantra, that she said always brings her back, is, “If you believe in the words, believe in the work.”

“...I love poetry, I love literature, particularly nonfiction nature essay stuff, and yeah it takes weeks and months to make one thing but I think it’s worth it in the sense of making that beautiful home for some beautiful words,” she said.

Tools of the trade

Letterpress printing requires a lot of bulky equipment. Hancock’s vintage presses take up space in every corner of the shop, and each weigh up to three-quarters of a ton.

Built in the late 1800s and early 1900s, they each come with stories, recovered in rusty pieces from basements and barns and Craigslist ads by Hancock’s bookmaking and printing friends.

The “new press on the block” is a 1964 cylinder press, once used to print proofs of newspaper pages.

There are also all the alphabets: Hancock has multiple cabinets of new and antique type, where each drawer contains a different font style and size, divided by letter, capital letter, space and symbol.

How does Hancock feel when she holds a book of her poetry that she’s designed, typeset, printed, and bound herself? A mixture of something like honor and gratitude.

“...Maybe that sounds kind of cheap, but I really feel so grateful to be doing this. I enjoy the heck out of it, and to have made the poems and to have made the book that houses the poems feels like such a gift to be able to do.”

Hancock ships her work all over the United States and internationally. Her products and newsletter can be found on the St. Brigid Press website, www.stbrigidpress.net.