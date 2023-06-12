Today, former President Donald Trump will step into a courtroom in Miami, Florida, and become the first ever former U.S. President to be indicted on federal charges following a months-long investigation into his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

On Friday, a court in the Southern District of Florida unsealed the federal indictment against Trump, showing the former president is facing a total of 37 charges for his handling of classified documents, including unauthorized retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, tampering with grand jury evidence, concealing evidence and making false statements.

While South Florida braces for Trump's court appearance, politicos in the Lynchburg area are weighing in on what it means for the former president and the upcoming Republican primary.

David Richards, chair of the political science department at the University of Lynchburg, called the move a "risky" one, citing the Department of Justice's and President Joe Biden's response to the indictment handed up last week.

"It is kind of a strange thing to have happened," Richards said. "There are political ramifications. In other countries ... this is often a tactic used to punish people who have lost an election or to prevent them from running again."

Richards said that likely isn't the case here, pointing out "troubling aspects" in the case relating to national security issues for Trump. But Richards said he can see how Republicans might chalk this up as an attempt to undermine the former president's pursuit of the Oval Office in 2024.

Vance Wilkins Jr., chair of the Amherst County Republican Committee and a longtime Virginia legislator and speaker of the House, said this is a part of a long push to get at Trump dating back to 2016.

"If you're looking for justice, I haven't found it yet with these things," Wilkins said. "If Trump is actually guilty of the breach of some security laws, then I wouldn't mind if he got indicted for that."

Wilkins said he sees a double standard when it comes to pursuing possible wrongdoing by other political candidates.

"If they treated everybody the same, I would have no complaints. But if that's not the case then I have a huge complaint," he added.

Because of the optics, Richards warned the indictment could open Pandora's box.

"If the GOP gets back into power, they could say 'this was done before and now we're going to do it. And maybe we have great evidence, maybe we don't have much evidence. But it's been done before so we can do it,'" he said.

But Richards pointed out President Biden and the Department of Justice have gone out of their way to quash politics so far.

"Biden himself has been very careful to steer clear of being involved," Richards said. "... The Department of Justice has gone out of its way to be careful and to present the evidence as being very much related to national security and to other problems."

That hasn't stopped some Virginia politicians from weighing in, however, such as U.S. Senator Mark Warner, who said similarly to when Trump was indicted in New York in April, "I believe that nobody is above the law."

"I trust that Donald Trump will have his fair day in court and the opportunity to speak to these accusations," Warner continued in a statement. "While our constitution protects the right to peaceful protest, it also guarantees the right to due process. I hope to see my colleagues and fellow Americans uphold these values by respecting law and order and allowing these legal proceedings to run their course without violence or interference."

With the field of candidates challenging Trump for the Republican nomination ballooning by the week, Richards said the criticism from his challengers has been largely nonexistent in the last few days.

"We're not at that stage and we may never get to that stage, where someone says, 'he did something illegal, broke the law and that's wrong ... and therefore I'm going to criticize him,'" he said, pointing out the current narrative from fellow Republicans is this is a politically-motivated indictment.

One local example of that is Virginia's 6th Congressional District Representative Ben Cline, who posted on social media last week, "Our Constitutional Republic is supposed to guarantee 'Equal Justice Under the Law,' not 'Weaponized Justice Against Your Political Opponents.'

Richards did say, however, this is going to lead to a "fundraising bonanza" for Trump, who is known for rallying his base in the face of peril.

"For their supporters," he said, "this is a time for his core to double-down or to get out. And I think most of them are going to double down."

Wilkins said, in his opinion, it's yet to be seen what kind of impact this will have on Trump's standing in the party, but rallying around the former president despite his "horrible" personality might be the best thing for the party heading into 2024.

"If he and I were in a room for five minutes together we'd get into a fight," Wilkins said. "... But I have to admit, once he got in [office], everything he did was something that needed to be done," citing Trump's record of holding to campaign promises, such as filling the Supreme Court with conservatives justices.

"All of his actions were basically good ... but people vote on their emotions many times and a lot of people don't like him emotionally and I understand that because I don't either," he added.

At the end of the day, however, Richardson said while the "narrative is that this is a political attack," it's important to understand the seriousness of the charges levied against Trump.

"My initial reaction to all of this was 'oh this is some sort of attempt to smear Trump and maybe smear him easily with actions that most people would find wrong,'" Richards said. "The more I read about this and the more I find out, you kind of realize the seriousness of what was going on and the potential for damage to our national security and to the people in our armed forces and in our places like CIA and State Department."

"The average person may not dive into this that way," Richards added.