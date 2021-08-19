Airport Quonset hut becomes cozy Timber Lake cottage

When Etta Legner first looked at her little home on Timber Lake, she said fell in love.

And, indeed, in the last three years she has put a lot of her own love back into what she describes as a “little English cottage.”

Legner’s cottage sits right on the lake, which is located in the same small neighborhood where the circa-1929 Timberlake Tavern sits, which she and another couple own. She said there are some original log houses left on the lake but not many; they were built just as summer homes for the rich and famous, who she assumes lived downtown.

She said most people assume when she says she lives on Timber Lake that she lives on Timberlake Road.

“No one knows where it is,” she said.

The community is tucked away at the end of Timberlake Road near U.S. 460 and is a tight-knit community.

Legner’s property at 1216 Timberlake Drive came to be from just a circa-1940s Quonset hut that was moved from the Lynchburg Regional Airport in 1945 right after World War II.

The airport hangar was placed on the vacant lot at the time but has been built onto, mostly by a couple who renovated the entire home in the early 2000s and lived there until they sold it to Legner in 2018.