Airport Quonset hut becomes cozy Timber Lake cottage

When Etta Legner first looked at her little home on Timber Lake, she said fell in love.
And, indeed, in the last three years she has put a lot of her own love back into what she describes as a “little English cottage.”
Legner’s cottage sits right on the lake, which is located in the same small neighborhood where the circa-1929 Timberlake Tavern sits, which she and another couple own. She said there are some original log houses left on the lake but not many; they were built just as summer homes for the rich and famous, who she assumes lived downtown.
She said most people assume when she says she lives on Timber Lake that she lives on Timberlake Road.
“No one knows where it is,” she said.
The community is tucked away at the end of Timberlake Road near U.S. 460 and is a tight-knit community.
Legner’s property at 1216 Timberlake Drive came to be from just a circa-1940s Quonset hut that was moved from the Lynchburg Regional Airport in 1945 right after World War II.
The airport hangar was placed on the vacant lot at the time but has been built onto, mostly by a couple who renovated the entire home in the early 2000s and lived there until they sold it to Legner in 2018.
After renovations, additions and a raised roof on the Quonset hut, it now consists of a garage which faces the street and a two-story A-frame house that is just a few steps from a dock on the lake.
The home, named “Fiddler’s Hut,” has a sunroom, kitchen, two living room spaces, a dining room, two full bathrooms and three bedrooms but, with a bed in the sunroom, seven can sleep here.
Legner, who lives elsewhere in the lake community, bought the property three years ago and said she just had to have it because she had a vision for it.
“I bought it because I didn’t want anyone else to buy it and I was afraid somebody wouldn’t fix it up,” she said. “And I could already see in my mind what I could do to it and I just knew I could decorate it so cute.”
She rents the cottage out to friends and family.
Legner has put her own touches on the house and has made it something special. Each room has a color theme and brings in lots of natural light.
Before she came along, the garage was crammed full of stored items but Legner has since turned it into yet another adorable living space with pops of black, white, yellow and turquoise.
“I had never done black and white before and believe it or not, you can’t find these black and white tiles anymore. I had to have them special ordered,” she said.
The upper level of the garage is retro filled with a 360-degree rotational fan, wicker chairs and a bed , along with a bistro table featuring a lemon theme. There are built-in bookshelves and a little kitchen with a toaster, stove and coffee nook holding a Keurig, mugs and utensils.
Because the garage is A-framed, Legner got creative with how she would place a mirror above the sink in the bathroom.
“Most people would say, ‘Oh well, we can’t put a mirror here,’” she said, but she bought a mirror and hung it right up against the wall anyway.
The previous owners of the house made it a habit of hanging mix-matched chandeliers and in keeping with that theme, Legner decided she would have different lighting fixtures in the garage apartment as well. There are even chandeliers in the shower.
Legner, a do-it-yourself kind of woman, loves a steal and only buys items for her properties from consignment shops, Goodwill or yard sales. She isn’t afraid to re-cover, paint or refurbish furniture. Even all of the light switches in the garage are uniquely hand painted by the owner.
“When I retired, I knocked out a wall in my house and that’s how I started,” she said. “I like to work with colors and I enjoy decorating and picking a theme and finding second-hand treasures. I love the hunt. That’s the fun in it.”
The sunroom holds a bed and mostly lots of bird, fish and lake décor along with flowers and green plants.
She used to have more plants but Legner said it made her too sad when guests wouldn’t care for them,
Covered in windows, the sunroom lets in plenty of natural light and with the help of a blade leaf fan, guests have the perfect view of a small pond right outside the cottage.
“I love colors and lake stuff and I wanted this room to be natural,” Legner said.
Inside is cozy, though, with hardwood floors throughout the home and string lights hanging from above the mantel in the dining room.
The kitchen is bright and yellow with little pineapple and sunflower trinkets and a beautiful view of the lake from the window.
Upstairs features two more bedrooms, one with a deck overlooking the lake from up above.
Connecting the two bedrooms is a small loft with a window seat and two circa-1930s bamboo rocking chairs that came from another house nearby, which Legner said she could never part with.
“Almost anything in here you can buy from me. If people come to stay and they see something they can’t live without, they send me a picture and I tell them how much I’ll take for it,” she explains.
Except for those rocking chairs.
