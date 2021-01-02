'All you could see was red': Lynchburg-area residents remember plane crashes that took 13 lives in Bedford County

"There was really nothing you could do," Lynch said.

Still, he can remember pieces of the plane and body parts lying across the ground, the smell of burning jet fuel and flesh. There was a parachute and parts of a body in a tree close by, and until a deputy and a fire truck showed up from Bedford, and the state police came to turn people away, there was nothing to do but stare.

"I had never seen a crash like that before," Lynch said. "Living on a farm you see death, but you don’t ever see it like that."

The plane went down in a hayfield on A.J. Laughlin's farm off Falling Creek Road. All three of the pilots were killed in the crash after the engines exploded.

This is the same story Lynch has told many times before, including at a memorial dedication in 2002, when a plaque commemorating the crash was placed at the Glenwood Service Station for the public to view. But even now, retelling the story, Lynch said it's not the kind of thing you are ever likely to forget.

If he hears a plane, and the pitch of it changes, it's enough to immediately flash him back — 13 again, and watching the sky go up in flames.