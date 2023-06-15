Just five months after announcing the public phase of Building Our Future, the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance is celebrating the end of a successful capital campaign.

The five-year economic development campaign will bring nearly $2.7 million to accelerate the local economy, a news release states. In total, Building Our Future raised $2,696,300, pledged over five years, to achieve four initiatives for the Lynchburg region: Develop, retain and attract a talented workforce; grow and attract diverse, wealth-creating jobs; ensure a competitive supply of industrial sites and buildings; and create a sense of place to welcome new residents and retain existing ones.

By 2027, the alliance is aiming to create 2,000 direct jobs, or positions directly contributing to production; 2,109 indirect jobs, or those positions created to support direct labor and an overall enterprise, such as maintenance and repair workers; and $250 million in capital investment in the Lynchburg region. This will generate a projected $157 million in annual consumer spending.

According to the release, the alliance also expects to add a 10% increase in job placements for local graduates as well as an added 500,000 square feet of new industrial buildings within the next five years.

“It was a real privilege to work on this campaign and to be a part of this group. From the very beginning, it had energy, it had focus, it had determination,” Paul Denham, campaign co-chair and chair of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance’s Board of Directors, said in the release.

Alliance CEO Megan Lucas said in the release the area’s economic development campaign investors play a critical role in the growth and success of the region.

“Their support allows us to attract new wealth-creating jobs, develop the talent pipeline, and make the community an attractive place for new industry and workforce,” she said.