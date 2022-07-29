Altavista, Amherst law enforcement plan National Night Out events

The Altavista Police Department and Amherst County Sheriff's Office have events planned in connection with the annual campaign to promote police and community relations known as National Night Out, which will be held across the country Tuesday.

Altavista's festivities will be held at English Park, beginning at 5 p.m.

"We are looking forward to having something fun for everyone in the community," Altavista's Police Chief Tommy Merricks said in a video on the department's Facebook page.

Merricks said the Altavista Marching Colonels will perform the National Anthem during the opening ceremony at 5 p.m., and the North Carolina-based beach music band, the Embers, will perform live from 6 to 9 p.m.

The band has performed at Altavista's National Night Out in 2019 and 2021, becoming a recent crowd favorite, according to Merricks.

In addition to the announced performers, Merricks promised a "special surprise" for those in attendance during the night's opening ceremony.

He even mentioned the possibility of town leaders getting in a dunk tank during the festivities.

The town will give away hot dogs, and several other community groups will be in attendance to give away other items such as popcorn and Italian ice.

Shuttles will be provided from the parking lot of Altavista's Town Hall to English Park beginning at 4:30 p.m.

For more information on Altavista's National Night Out festivities, visit the Altavista Police Department's Facebook page, or call the department at (434) 369-7425.

In addition to the festivities in Altavista, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a similar event at Amherst County High School, according to the office's Facebook page.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. there will be live music performed by The Bogeys, giveaways, free food, and they will be giving away school supplies.

To find out more information about the festivities in Amherst County, visit the sheriff's office's Facebook page.