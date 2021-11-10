Altavista appoints new town manager

The Town of Altavista on Wednesday announced the appointment of Gary Shanaberger as its new town manager.
Altavista Town Council "unanimously approved an employment agreement with Mr. Shanaberger" at its regular monthly meeting Tuesday night, according to a news release.
Shanaberger, who currently manages the Town of Appomattox, will move to Altavista after serving Appomattox since 2017.
"We are glad to welcome Mr. Shanaberger to our community and look forward to his leadership of the town workforce in the implementation of the Council's vision for Altavista," Altavista Mayor Mike Mattox said in the release.
"We already knew about some of his achievements in Appomattox and are glad that he can continue to be a regional asset. We think that Gary will be an excellent fit for the Town of Altavista," he said.
Shanaberger replaces Waverly Coggsdale, who left to become the town manager of Strasburg, Virginia in July.
"I am excited about this opportunity to be of service to the Town of Altavista," Shanaberger said in the release. "The Town Council has a great vision for the community that is focused on good government and enhancing the quality of life for the residents."
"I appreciate the confidence that the Council has shown in me and am looking forward to getting to know and serve the employees and citizens of Altavista."
Shanaberger will begin his new job "shortly after the first of the year," the release stated.