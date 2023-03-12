Over the years as Andy Moore, president and CEO of Altavista-based Moore’s Electrical & Mechanical, has brought staff together to communicate and work together, he has realized how beneficial it has been to have women at the table.

“If we have all the men looking at and making all these decisions, we are likely missing out on 50% of what good solutions and opportunities and outcomes we may determine,” he said. “And I’ve realized firsthand that the more time we spend bringing our ladies into conversations and helping us discern and determine the right direction for our organization, they have a different perspective and mindset and a caring heart for our people and they help us with the best avenues and decisions we can make.”

March is a time to celebrate the achievements of women. It's Women's History Month, and March 8 was International Women's Day.

More specific to Moore's Electrical & Mechanical, last week was Women in Construction Week. To celebrate, the company held a breakfast with a guest speakers; gave away door prizes, swag and flowers to the women and, on Wednesday, it held an equipment rodeo during which women operated heavy equipment brought in by various vendors.

Women are historically underrepresented in skilled trade jobs. According to recent data from the Institute for Women's Policy Research, a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank, women make up just 11 percent of the construction industry.

But Moore said it’s a wide-open industry for women, whether they're interested in working in the field or pursuing a career in management. As a father of three daughters, Moore said he wants them to be exposed to what the company does and know they can make a career out of trade work.

“It’s something you can be proud of but you can make a very good living at that,” he said. “We go to some of these welding war competitions and we have ladies that are taking first place and we’ve heard a lot of welding instructors say that their female students were better and more steady-handed than even their male counterparts.”

Jacque Oakes, partner care leader, said Moore's has about 600 employees, of whom 63 are women.

“We want to make sure we're taking care of our people, our customers and our community. So by pushing for our mission, vision and values, we're hopefully bringing in that diversity where the women will say this is not a normal run-of-the-mill kind of construction company; we're definitely going to go above and beyond to take care of our people,” she said.

She said she feels blessed to work for a company that allows staff to spend a whole week just taking care of the women within the company.

“I'm just thankful to work for a company that allows us to love on the ladies and take care of them during this week,” she said.

Amanda Berger is an assistant project manager who has worked at Moore’s for seven years. She said she had no interest in a career in construction but started out with an entry-level job in accounting and has worked her way up.

She’s stayed at the company because of the people, but she also enjoys the construction and project sides of things and interacting with the people in the field.

“It's pretty amazing and I've had a lot of good people that have pushed me to do it and I kind of found my niche in something that I never knew was an option for me,” she said. “Things are changing, there’s more women in the field and they control the manpower in the field. It’s really evolved.”

Emily Gomez, an industrial electrical helper, was a teacher before coming to Moore’s and needed a change.

“Never in a million years would I have thought I would be doing this job. And honestly, it just came about out of desperation, but I'm so happy it did and it worked out,” she said.

She implores women to keep their options open and not just look for female-dominated careers.

“I'm really girly and I just never thought I could be in this environment and do well, and honestly I look back and think, ‘Why?’ and doing this job has made me more of a confident woman,” she said.