Watch now: Altavista Outreach and Enrichment launches StoryWalk program in English Park

In the shadows of Altavista's English Park splash pad Wednesday, children were running and smiling, but they weren't just playing games — they were enjoying the benefits of one of the newest amenities to come to the downtown park.
Altavista Outreach and Enrichment launched its StoryWalk program in English Park, located just across the train tracks from downtown Altavista.
The StoryWalk Project, created by Anne Ferguson, of Montpelier, Vermont, combines reading programs with nature, building panels with book pages on them in parks and on trails. There are StoryWalks in all 50 states as well as in 13 countries. Ferguson wanted children to enjoy the benefits of reading, while still being able to spend time outside and remaining active.
With the help of the Fray Family Charitable Trust of Rustburg, as well as Centra and the Town of Altavista, Altavista Outreach and Enrichment was able to bring the project to the community.
Visitors can go from station to station to look at the 20 panels spread out in the park, reading each page of the book, enjoying the benefits of reading and nature at the same time.
The panels are spread out over a few hundred yards, and children walk by apple trees and pear trees, enjoying a good time while they learn.
"I think it's wonderful to increase the literacy in our community," said Jane Green, who played an integral part in launching StoryWalk. "We have so many fun things, and to add reading to the list, it's a big boost [for] the families in our community here."
Despite summer coming to an end, the panels will stay up all year, giving students an opportunity to get outside and learn even when they aren't in school.
Jenny Teegarden, another one of the members of the team who helped make the project possible, said, "The splash pad is wonderful, the walking trails are great, so this was something awesome to add for the children."
The book on display now is "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle, but the selection will be rotated regularly to keep families coming back for new books. The plan is to rotate the books every month or so, with some other famous StoryWalk books including "Corduroy" by Dan Freeman, and "Dear Mr. Blueberry" by Simon James.
"This park is blossoming," Green said. "And to have a StoryWalk here as well is going to be a great thing for our community."
