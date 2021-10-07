Altavista teen takes his talents to the 'Ninja Warrior' big stage

"Colt is definitely one of the hardest-working students I've ever coached," Singleton said. "When he comes to the gym, he comes with the mindset of giving it his all. But the thing I am most proud of him for is his positive attitude and humble spirit that he displays on and off the course."

After three years of working with Elite Athletics, Colt finally was ready to make his first appearance on the show, which came out Thursday, and it was evident he put in the hard work.

In the first round of qualifying, Colt came up just short of winning. He fell off the last obstacle, which is a modified style of monkey bars. He chalked up his fall to the nerves he was experiencing before the run.

"I didn't think I was going to be that nervous," Colt said, "but when I got up on the starting platform I was way more nervous than I have ever been before."

After the first round, his nerves went away and he completed the course, beating his opponent in both rounds to move out of the qualifying stage. He even redeemed himself by beating the competitor he lost to in the first round of qualifying.