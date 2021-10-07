Altavista teen takes his talents to the 'Ninja Warrior' big stage

For Altavista's Colt Elder, athletics always have been second nature. The 13-year-old didn't get the nickname "Colt the Bolt" for nothing.
Whether it was flag football, basketball, soccer or even pole vaulting, Colt has succeeded at them all.
So naturally, when he decided to try his hand in ninja training, he was just as good at that too. And this month, he found himself on NBC's "American Ninja Warrior Junior," participating in the 13- to 14-year-old age division.
Colt first heard of the show when he was 6 years old and has been fascinated with it since.
"I started trying to find stuff to do it on. I would make little ninja courses downstairs and I would hang on the frames of the doors, and one of them is pretty much broke now."
That wasn't the only training he did, however. On the show, Colt attributed his speed to the farm he lives on.
"My speed is thanks to my butt-kickin' chickens," he said when he was on the show, paying homage to the 44 chickens Colt would spend time chasing around his family's farm.
But after working hard on his homemade courses, it was time to get serious about his ninja skills, which is how he got in touch with Elite Athletics out of Forest.
Elite Athletics has a special class for people wanting to train and has even sent three others to "American Ninja Warrior" — Ben Whitlow, Josiah Singleton and Chad Thornhill.
"Colt is definitely one of the hardest-working students I've ever coached," Singleton said. "When he comes to the gym, he comes with the mindset of giving it his all. But the thing I am most proud of him for is his positive attitude and humble spirit that he displays on and off the course."
After three years of working with Elite Athletics, Colt finally was ready to make his first appearance on the show, which came out Thursday, and it was evident he put in the hard work.
In the first round of qualifying, Colt came up just short of winning. He fell off the last obstacle, which is a modified style of monkey bars. He chalked up his fall to the nerves he was experiencing before the run.
"I didn't think I was going to be that nervous," Colt said, "but when I got up on the starting platform I was way more nervous than I have ever been before."
After the first round, his nerves went away and he completed the course, beating his opponent in both rounds to move out of the qualifying stage. He even redeemed himself by beating the competitor he lost to in the first round of qualifying.
With the win, Colt will be able to return to the show later this year where he can attempt to win his entire age division, but he also can continue to make memories with his dad, as well as the friends he met on the show.
"We were out there for a week and it was a really fun week. All the runs happened in two days ... and my favorite part was all the people there," he said. "All the people there were so nice, and I made a lot of friends I still talk to."
But even though he's having fun, the learning experience from his first trip and it should help him be successful in the next round too.
"I learned that I am a lot better going through the obstacles the second and third time," Colt said.
Fans of "Colt the Bolt" can catch him in the next round of "American Ninja Warrior Junior" on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock, when new episodes release every Thursday morning.
