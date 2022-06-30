Altavista woman dies in crash before train hits car

An Altavista woman died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Pittsylvania County before her car was hit by a train, police said.

Cheryl Blanche Clark, 35, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro on U.S. 29 a mile north of Sycamore Creek Road when the car ran off the right side of the road and hit an embankment, throwing Clark from the vehicle, according to Virginia State Police.

Clark, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The Camaro came to rest on railroad tracks and was later hit by a train.

Police said the crash happened at 10:50 p.m. It remains under investigation.