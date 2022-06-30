 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Lynchburg News and Advance is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Marshall's Mattress & More
top story breaking

Altavista woman dies in crash before train hits car

An Altavista woman died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Pittsylvania County before her car was hit by a train, police said.

Cheryl Blanche Clark, 35, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro on U.S. 29 a mile north of Sycamore Creek Road when the car ran off the right side of the road and hit an embankment, throwing Clark from the vehicle, according to Virginia State Police.

Clark, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The Camaro came to rest on railroad tracks and was later hit by a train.

Police said the crash happened at 10:50 p.m. It remains under investigation.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas migrant deaths: Suspected driver charged with human trafficking

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert