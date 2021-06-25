Altavista's Avoca Museum to open new exhibit paying tribute to Native American roots

“She was a teacher for many years in the community and, during the depression, she would pay her students a nickel for any point they brought to her,” he said. “They would find a point, bring it to her, and she would give the class a lesson on the point ... and then she would add it to her collection.” All of the points were kept on the property for decades, sitting in the outhouse where the kitchen was.

ParaMounts, an artifact and exhibit specialist company out of Charles Town, West Virginia, assisted the museum in preparing the points for display.

Hudson is hoping to show the many incredible ways the Native Americans fought for their food, fought enemy tribes and used these points as tools to build their habitats.

“I think that the subject matter is so fascinating,” Hudson said. “Think about people that were deprived of modern technology, and a lot of the resources we have access to today, yet they found a way ... to bend nature to their will.”

Since the Native Americans didn’t have modern technology, they used the points to hunt for their food. Further back in time, the size of the points was related to the size of the large prey they hunted. But the modern points are much smaller, as the tribe started hunting smaller animals, such as beaver, deer and even the tribe’s personal favorite: skunk.