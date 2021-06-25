Altavista's Avoca Museum to open new exhibit paying tribute to Native American roots

In July, the Avoca Museum in Altavista is set to open its newest exhibit on the property, paying tribute to the passion of one of its former residents for Native American artifacts.
“Points in Time: A History of Campbell County’s Original Inhabitants” will have on display more than 2,000 projectile points (often referred to as arrowheads or spearheads), most of which were found and maintained by Juliet Fauntleroy, a member of the first family to live in the circa 1901 house.
The new exhibit was made possible in part by a grant from the The Helen S. & Charles G. Patterson Foundation, a Virginia charity that aims to help fund museums.
The exhibit will encompass twelve millennia of human history on the land, dating back to the Paleoindian Period of history, which ran from 12,000 BC to 9,000 BC, all the way to the Contact Period of 1600 AD.
The points were made by the Saponi Indian tribe who inhabited the land Avoca sits on prior to the arrival of English speakers. The museum has reached out, and is hoping some of the remaining local descendants of the tribe can help in preparing some pieces of literature for the exhibit, giving more context about the time the tribe spent on the land.
Michael Hudson, the museum’s executive director, said Fauntleroy, the main collector of the points that are on display, had interesting ways of building her collection.
“She was a teacher for many years in the community and, during the depression, she would pay her students a nickel for any point they brought to her,” he said. “They would find a point, bring it to her, and she would give the class a lesson on the point ... and then she would add it to her collection.” All of the points were kept on the property for decades, sitting in the outhouse where the kitchen was.
ParaMounts, an artifact and exhibit specialist company out of Charles Town, West Virginia, assisted the museum in preparing the points for display.
Hudson is hoping to show the many incredible ways the Native Americans fought for their food, fought enemy tribes and used these points as tools to build their habitats.
“I think that the subject matter is so fascinating,” Hudson said. “Think about people that were deprived of modern technology, and a lot of the resources we have access to today, yet they found a way ... to bend nature to their will.”
Since the Native Americans didn’t have modern technology, they used the points to hunt for their food. Further back in time, the size of the points was related to the size of the large prey they hunted. But the modern points are much smaller, as the tribe started hunting smaller animals, such as beaver, deer and even the tribe’s personal favorite: skunk.
“They very highly treasured the meat of the skunk,” Hudson said, while holding the fur coat of a skunk in the museum’s Fauntleroy Gallery. “The English thought it was disgusting, until they tried it. Then they agreed that the Saponi were right, that skunk meat was superior to chicken, venison and pork.”
The gallery in which the exhibit currently stands is decorated with other animals the tribe would hunt, such as deer, foxes and wild turkey.
The hope is the exhibit will shine more light on the original inhabitants of the land, and the lifestyle they lived, while tying it to the history of the current house that sits on the property. “The Avoca Museum actually interprets 12 millennia of human habitation on this land,” Hudson said, “So obviously those 12 millennia were dominated by Native Americans.”
Opening the new exhibit will show visitors the property has so much more history than the 120-year-old house that is on the property now.
The museum also is using the exhibit as a sign of gratitude to its members, and the Altavista community, which helped keep the doors open during such a tough year like 2020.
“We have a lot of support from the Altavista community, business leaders in the community, charitable organizations that knew it was going to be a tough year for us,” said Hudson, who hopes the exhibit can give back to the community, similarly to how the community gave to them, by educating the residents about the property’s deep history.
“But we also have a museum membership that responded to COVID by giving us the highest level of fundraising that the museum has ever seen,” Hudson said. “We are very fortunate, and many museums can’t really say that.”
The museum is set to open some time in mid-July, with the 24th being the target date. Tours are given from Thursday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More information about the museum is available on its website at AvocaMuseum.org.