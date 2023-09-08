The Alzheimer’s Association has decided not to renew the lease on office space in Lynchburg, effective July 31, a news release states.

“The decision to leave our office space is based on our commitment to being fiscally responsible and to best use donor dollars to support the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association,” Jeanne Snyder, community executive of the Alzheimer’s Association Central and Western Virginia chapter, said in the release. “This cost saving will allow more donor dollars to go into care, support and research.”

“As a longtime supporter of the Alzheimer’s Association, I know that chapter staff and volunteers are still very committed to the Greater Lynchburg region and will continue to provide services such as education programs and support groups,” Vickie Runk, vice president and owner of Runk & Pratt Companies, said in the release. “And of course, Lynchburg residents can call the Association’s 24/hour Helpline or visit their award-winning website, alz.org. The Alzheimer’s Association’s community presence goes well beyond the physical location.”

On Oct. 28, Walk to End Alzheimer’s Lynchburg will take place at the flagpole in the Wyndhurst community. Registration is at 9 a.m.; opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and the walk begins immediately following. For more information, go to alz.org/lynchburgwalk.