At a special called meeting Sept. 7, the Amherst County School Board approved a resolution requesting the county’s board of supervisors issue generational obligation bonds for construction of an addition to Amherst County High School and a renovation.

The county and school division is working on a $32 million renovation to the high school that will include the addition of a new auditorium, renovations to the cafeteria and a food court, the conversion of the existing dining space into career and technical educational uses, a new fieldhouse next to the baseball and softball fields, and additional parking.

The board of supervisors initially approved $13 million for financing. The project came in much higher than expected due to inflation; the lowest of three bids came in at a price tag that left roughly a $14 million funding gap.

After extensive review and considering potential cuts to the scope of the project, supervisors recently agreed to bridge that shortfall and allow the addition and renovation to move forward in its entirety.

School officials have expressed strong appreciation for the board of supervisors approving the additional funding, a decision that drew heartfelt applause at a recent board meeting. Tom Martin, the board's chair, noted the importance of leaving behind a legacy and investing in future generations of Amherst County.

Representatives of the Amherst business community also personally told supervisors how important the investment would be for attracting companies and serving the county's growth needs.

"Amherst County Public Schools is determined to ensure that the new facilities are being designed in a way that will help foster community engagement in our schools," a recent news release from the division said. "These new facilities will not only serve our students but will also serve the residents of our county for years to come. The approval of this project demonstrates the community's commitment to our schools and the future of our county.

"It also serves as an example of how the school division and county leadership, when working together, can overcome obstacles and achieve a positive outcome. During the planning and funding process members of our community, school administration, school board, county administration, and the board of supervisors all focused on what was best for our students and community."

The division is working with Jamerson-Lewis Construction of Lynchburg on the project.