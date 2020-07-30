Amherst board pushes back school start date, requires facial coverings for students in buildings

She said in March when the pandemic hit the county she wouldn't have wanted to send her children back to school with masks, but now she will do so if that's what it takes to get them back.

Board members Ginger Burg and Amanda Wright opposed requiring the facial coverings, and board member Christopher Terry said he supports it with some reservations.

"I don't like masks," Burg said, adding she is concerned elementary-age children will struggle with the adjustment. "I believe it's a personal choice. I believe we still have personal freedoms."

Board member David Cassise said he personally wears facial coverings when he goes out in public. "For me, from my standpoint, I would prefer not mandating them. However, that is not a deal-breaker for me."

Arnold said requiring face coverings is expected to bring a shift of students who feel the facilities are more safe and are electing for now to learn at home.

Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon said she didn't like wearing her mask for an 8-hour workday but did it because of the need to stay out in front of a pandemic that has turned life upside down. Speaking to a mostly masked audience Thursday, she addressed the chief concern to keep staff and students safe.