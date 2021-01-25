Amherst County deputy goes above and beyond after girl's birthday presents stolen

As he stayed at work after hours to complete the incident report, Martin could not forget about the child whose birthday was approaching and who had just lost her presents to a crime.

Martin contacted his lieutenant to ask if it would be professionally appropriate to purchase replacement birthday gifts for Alyza with his own money. Permission was granted, and Martin got to work on his special errand.

“That afternoon, me and my girlfriend went to Walmart. I picked up a few Disney 'Frozen' toys, and coloring books and stickers and stuff. Just stuff a 2-year-old most likely would like,” Martin said.

Edwards said Martin called the next day to check in with the family.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We let them know that we were able to get her [Alyza’s] party and her presents redone, but he said that he had gone out and got her a little something, that he wanted to make sure her birthday was still special. He asked us to bring her up to the station,” Edwards said.

Alyza and her parents went to the station the following Monday. There, the girl was presented with Martin's surprise gifts plus a card signed by all the officers at the department.