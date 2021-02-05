Amherst County educators begin getting COVID-19 vaccines

Amherst County speech pathologist Jennifer Edmonds was jumping with excitement when she crossed the threshold to the Lancer gym, where she was greeted by the school division's chief financial officer, Theresa Crouch, sporting a pom-pom in each hand to cheer on staff as they entered the building.
She was one of dozens of Amherst County educators who got their shot at a COVID-19 vaccine Friday as Amherst County Public Schools, in conjunction with the county's public safety department, held a small immunization clinic for the division.
Edmonds said it was important for her to be a responsible citizen and to "be part of the solution and not the problem."
"The hard part for me is not loving and hugging on the them [my students]," Edmonds said. "The biggest thing for me, my whole why I do what I do, is the kids."
The clinic was set up in the gymnasium at Amherst County High School with an adjacent post-vaccine waiting area. The first shot was administered at 9:45 a.m. and public safety personnel, school nursing staff and other health officials continued to jab arms well into Friday afternoon.
Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Arnold said Friday was an important first step for the community to move toward a normal education experience again.
"Today doesn't mean tomorrow we take our masks off and we’re all back together. It means that we’ve started and it almost feels like today is the day we turn the corner," Arnold said.
Arnold said officials had 260 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on hand to administer to school employees.
Of the more than 700 employees with the division, about 550 have committed to getting their vaccination, Arnold said. He said he hopes the rest of the division that has expressed interest in receiving a vaccine can get their doses within the coming weeks depending on availability.
With only a limited number of vaccines Friday, Arnold said the division prioritized elementary school teachers — who have students in front of them four days per week — and employees considered to be at higher risk.
Currently, the Central Virginia Health District receives just more than 3,000 vaccine doses per week. According to the Virginia Department of Health, more than 806,000 Virginians have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Friday, but only a fraction so far have been fully vaccinated.
In Amherst County, those numbers translate to 2,981 doses having been administered and 651 people being fully vaccinated.
The Central Virginia Health District transitioned to phase 1b in January, opening up vaccinations to a larger portion of the population to include previously excluded front-line workers, people ages 65 and older, people ages 16 to 65 with certain pre-existing conditions and teachers.
Amherst County Public Safety Director Sam Bryant said this was day one for his staff in terms of holding vaccination clinics.
He said similar clinics are happening elsewhere in the Central Virginia Health District footprint, which covers the city of Lynchburg as well as Bedford, Campbell, Amherst and Appomattox counties.
On Jan. 22, 300 essential government and school workers in Lynchburg received doses, and city officials said more larger-scale immunization events were to come. On Friday, Campbell County was set to begin vaccinating school staff and other essential workers at its first vaccination site. Bedford County Public Schools staff will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations next week, the division announced Friday.
Bryant said he hopes Amherst County can continue to host vaccination clinics at the high school — Friday being the most ideal day with students not in school — and can shift focus to getting vaccinations to those 65 and older next.
"It’s based on access to the vaccine," Bryant said. "That’s the biggest thing. That’s the one thing I worry about a lot. I just want to keep giving it and giving it and getting it into the community and helping people out."
Regarding the vaccine and addressing any concerns that may exist with staff, Arnold said division officials have continually pumped out information to staff, although the decision to be vaccinated ultimately rests with the individual employee.
Like Edmonds, Talented and Gifted teacher Beverly Brown, who also received her vaccine Friday morning, said she was not expecting to receive her shot as quickly as she did.
Brown often works in person with students, and she has an elderly parent she takes care of. She said after she receives her second dose, she is most excited for a sense of calm and a relief from anxiety.
"Even if you are careful, you have that little thing in the back of your mind and every time there's a new case you want to make sure the exposure is contained," Brown said. "So I think a peace of mind and a reassurance you’ve done everything you can."