Amherst County educators begin getting COVID-19 vaccines

Amherst County speech pathologist Jennifer Edmonds was jumping with excitement when she crossed the threshold to the Lancer gym, where she was greeted by the school division's chief financial officer, Theresa Crouch, sporting a pom-pom in each hand to cheer on staff as they entered the building.

She was one of dozens of Amherst County educators who got their shot at a COVID-19 vaccine Friday as Amherst County Public Schools, in conjunction with the county's public safety department, held a small immunization clinic for the division.

Edmonds said it was important for her to be a responsible citizen and to "be part of the solution and not the problem."

"The hard part for me is not loving and hugging on the them [my students]," Edmonds said. "The biggest thing for me, my whole why I do what I do, is the kids."

The clinic was set up in the gymnasium at Amherst County High School with an adjacent post-vaccine waiting area. The first shot was administered at 9:45 a.m. and public safety personnel, school nursing staff and other health officials continued to jab arms well into Friday afternoon.

Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Arnold said Friday was an important first step for the community to move toward a normal education experience again.