Amherst County Habitat for Humanity receives donation of three building lots

Amherst County Habitat for Humanity announced Friday that Robert Dawson, broker and owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Dawson Ford Garbee & Co. Realtors, has donated three lots of land to serve as 2021-22 building sites.
Dawson joined Debbie Habel, executive director of Amherst County Habitat for Humanity, in a press conference to announce his personal donation of the land.
“We feel that it is a mandatory requirement to give back to our community,” Dawson said.
The donation is the largest private one Amherst Habitat has received during Habel’s five years as executive director, she said.
Habel said Habitat’s average cost for building a home is between $65,000 and $70,000. Adding between $20,000 and $25,000 for the land can quickly make affordable housing not very affordable.
“Land is a precious commodity to Amherst Habitat,” a news release from Amherst County Habitat for Humanity said. “Donated land is a major boost to our program.”
Habitat for Humanity homes are built by volunteers, Habel said, and Amherst Habitat hopes to build three homes next year. This donation gives Amherst Habitat a huge jump start to reaching that goal.
The donated lots — located in Ivanhoe Forest off of Winesap Road in Madison Heights — have an appraised value of about $25,000 each, Habel said.
Amherst Habitat also is in the process of starting a new realtor-based donor program, which Habel and Dawson came up with together. The program, “Homes of Hope, Realtors Making a Real Difference,” is designed to encourage realtors to make personal donations to Habitat as they sell homes in Amherst County.
“As they make [others’] dreams of Amherst County homeownership come true, we ask that they make a personal donation designed to make dreams come true for those less fortunate,” an Amherst Habitat news release said.
Donors will be recognized on the Amherst Habitat website and in the organization’s newsletters, Habel said, and there’s no minimum donation amount.
“We can make five dollars go far,” Habel laughed.
Habel said she had never really thought of working with realtors before, but has found it to be the “perfect marriage.”
“We do the same thing,” she said. “We both make people’s dreams come true through housing.”
Habel said Amherst Habitat currently has four families waiting for homes. Construction on these three plots of land, she said, is set to start in 2021.
“I look forward to seeing three families having a wonderful home to live in,” Dawson said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.