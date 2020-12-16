Amherst County Habitat for Humanity receives donation of three building lots

Amherst Habitat also is in the process of starting a new realtor-based donor program, which Habel and Dawson came up with together. The program, “Homes of Hope, Realtors Making a Real Difference,” is designed to encourage realtors to make personal donations to Habitat as they sell homes in Amherst County.

“As they make [others’] dreams of Amherst County homeownership come true, we ask that they make a personal donation designed to make dreams come true for those less fortunate,” an Amherst Habitat news release said.

Donors will be recognized on the Amherst Habitat website and in the organization’s newsletters, Habel said, and there’s no minimum donation amount.

“We can make five dollars go far,” Habel laughed.

Habel said she had never really thought of working with realtors before, but has found it to be the “perfect marriage.”

“We do the same thing,” she said. “We both make people’s dreams come true through housing.”

Habel said Amherst Habitat currently has four families waiting for homes. Construction on these three plots of land, she said, is set to start in 2021.

“I look forward to seeing three families having a wonderful home to live in,” Dawson said.

