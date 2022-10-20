Amherst County home brings back 'old-fashioned hospitality' as Airbnb

Step inside the Farmhouse and you’ll be welcomed as part of the family.

That’s the mission of Steve and Susan Coffey, who own the home that’s been in their family for a century and now is run as an Airbnb. Steve’s uncle Earl built the house in the 1920s with the help of family members and added on to it a decade later.

Steve’s great-grandfather purchased the land fronting U.S. 60 about 10 miles west of the town of Amherst that provides a postcard-like view of scenic, pastoral vistas with a mountain backdrop.

“The land was part of the original farm we bought in 1886,” Steve said.

The couple lives in another home next door that was built prior to the Civil War and is just as rich in family history and memories.

Steve and Susan lived in the Farmhouse for 27 years and raised two sons there. The couple are honoring the legacy of the original owners, Earl and Audrey Coffee, who welcomed so many into their home and were well-known on the U.S. 60 West corridor, Susan said.

“They opened this home up to anyone traveling,” Susan said. “If they were hungry, they could come and eat always. If they were tired, they had a place to rest.”

Neighbors in the Allwood community have a close bond, Susan said.

“It’s a lot of family,” Steve said.

Steve recalls a story of his uncle walking on his porch to enjoy the view and seeing a man sleeping in his swing one morning. Earl invited him and fed him breakfast.

“People used to walk through here all the time,” Steve said of his own memories living in that stretch of land.

His uncle and aunt never hesitated to help those in need and took in people they didn’t know, Steve said.

“Nowadays you would be scared to do that. But back then that’s the way it was.”

Steve and Susan want the Farmhouse to embody that same welcoming spirit of friendship and community.

“We wanted to bring back that old-fashioned hospitality that Earl and Audrey did so many years ago,” Susan said.

The Farmhouse is targeted for families looking to get away, unplug from everyday life and take in the country atmosphere close to the Buffalo River.

“It’s beautiful here this time of year,” Susan said. “The fall is very, very popular. The foliage, you’re close to wineries, breweries, the Blue Ridge Parkway.”

Susan also operates a bakery, The Farmer’s Wife, and often has food items for guests to enjoy.

“If someone needs something we are going to cater to them,” she said.

The couple spent three and a half years remodeling the two-story house of about 3,500 square feet with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, including a wing originally built for Susan’s late mother.

Steve, a floor covering contractor who in April will mark a half century in business, has done extensive work on the Farmhouse’s features and upkeep.

“I make sure it’s done right,” he said of the maintenance.

All guests who come through are welcomed with a handshake and a smile, Susan said.

“We want to make sure everything is comfortable for you and, if it’s not, we’re going to make it right,” Susan said. “We want to give it a personal touch. I want them to know that while they’re here we want them to enjoy it and know they’re family now. Steve and I have never met a stranger.”

The couple said they believe Earl and Audrey would be pleased with their longtime home now is a hospitality attraction.

“They loved people too,” Steve said. “Earl was a sweetheart.”

Earl worked for the Virginia Department of Transportation much of his life.

Audrey loved to host gatherings and entertain others, a trait Steve feels his wife is carrying on.

The Farmhouse is a spot where folks can come relax, enjoy themselves in a nice country home and not do anything themselves, Susan said. She spent much time decorating it.

“I want to put my own special touches on it,” Susan said. “To keep it simple is what we wanted to do.”

Heifers also are part of the rural scenery looking out from the kitchen window or walking behind the home.

“They’re spoiled,” Steve said with a laugh of the cattle. “When you pull up they’re going to run to the fence and wait for a bucket of grain.”

Just to the left of the home looking toward U.S. 60 from the front porch is where an old schoolhouse, Swans Hill School, formerly was located. Much of Steve’s family went there and he has a photo prior to the Great Depression of his mother sitting with a group on the front steps with their toes hanging off.

The two-room schoolhouse burned several years after World War II and the footing is all that’s left, Steve said. He recalls his dad sharpened pencils for the former school.

“He always kept a sharp pocketknife in his pocket,” Steve said with a grin. “Could you imagine that these days?”

Susan said the home was a wonderful place to raise their two sons, who loved playing on the wide open property and having friends over.

“Anyone was welcome and anyone is welcome now,” Susan said. “Steve and I open our door all the time. It’s just the way we’ve always been. It’s just the way we grew up, to be kind to everyone and want to help. I like to help people. I think the compassion and kindness will go a long way.”