Amherst County home stands as unique example of 19th-century style

Perched atop a knoll near the community of Lowesville sits a unique home with breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Called Fairview, the house is one of only two surviving Amherst County examples of the Italianate villa style that grew popular in the mid-1800s. Its counterpart is the Sweet Briar House, home to Sweet Briar College presidents.
Even among other surviving examples of the Italianate villa style, characterized by a tower, tall windows and decorative cornices, Fairview stands out.
The house features a square, three-story tower set at a 45-degree angle jutting from the front. The tower itself is offset, dividing the facade into a small, one-bay portion rising two stories tall, and the larger three-bay portion that stands two and a half stories.
“The unique interpretation of the Italian Villa style indicates that Fairview was designed rather than copied from a period pattern book; the architect remains unknown but Fairview may have been the work of Lynchburg architect, Robert C. Burkholder,” the application for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places reads. “... Fairview is an unusual interpretation of the Italian Villa style, yet it contains many defining traits of the style.”
Jennifer Kilgore purchased the 153-year-old house in 2000, and after years of restoration work, she opened the property to Airbnb rentals and as a scenic backdrop for couples to wed.
“Fairview is considered one of the oldest and finest examples of [Burkholder’s] work,” Jennifer said, later adding for a smaller house, “there is so much charm.”
The style, with its central tower, was a popular design in 1850 in Lynchburg, and even after the Civil War — though without the tower.
“The design of the house was likely influenced by period pattern books, but the unusual aspects of the design suggest that the architect was creative and not bound to the regularity of the published designs,” the application reads. “Although no documentation has been located that specifies the architect, a known local architect, Robert C. Burkholder, may have been involved.”
Fairview was built for Nathan C. Taliaferro, who moved to Amherst County from Lynchburg in 1863 and purchased Woodson’s Mill. His farm consisted of 544 acres. Construction began on Fairview in 1867.
“Taliaferro was wealthy and the construction of such a stylish house and its location on a prominent knoll may have been intended to display his prosperity to his neighbors,” the application reads. “The house and land were valued at $6,528 for the years 1867 to 1875.”
Taliaferro built Fairview the same year as he built the general store in Lowesville with partner Henry Loving. Now known as the Hite’s Store, it, too, has a place on the historic register.
Taliaferro stayed in Amherst until 1875, when he became storekeeper and general merchant for the Penitentiary of Virginia and moved to Richmond.
“Taliaferro was able to construct a house such as Fairview in post-war, economically depressed Amherst County because of personal wealth,” the application reads. “He was partners with J.V. Musgrove (Musgrove and Taliaferro) operating a mercantile in Lynchburg. The 1860 census record lists his occupation as speculator. In 1865, his personal request for a presidential pardon listed his taxable property at $20,000. After the war, he continued to prosper and he died in 1887 in Louisa County.”
Bennett Davidson became Fairview’s next owner in 1875, having inherited the property as part of the settlement of Samuel Miller’s property. It isn’t known how Fairview became part of the Miller estate.
Davidson was a farmer and grocer in Lowesville and ran a mill on nearby Beaver Creek. It was in 1887 that Davidson etched, “This house was built in 1867/Fairview July 22 B.M. ’87,” into the window sash in the dining room.
When Davidson died in 1897, he was buried on the grounds, though the location of his grave no longer is known. The Davidson family kept Fairview until 1910, when it was sold to R.H. Woodrum, who almost immediately sold it to M.L. Bruster.
Six years later, it was sold as a 420-acre farm to Benjamin Camden, whose family owned the house the longest. The Camdens shifted the farm from tobacco to orchards and later livestock and changed the house itself, most notably adding a kitchen and back porch, as well as adding electricity and indoor plumbing.
The Camden family divided the property in 1961, retaining only about six acres.
It then was sold to the Wolvern family in 1984, and that family likely was responsible for a number of interior changes. A 1986 newspaper article detailed restoration work underway, including removing the rear stairway and eliminating three fireplaces — two on the first floor and one on the second.
The Wolverns sold the house in the 1990s to the Noons, who began operating it as a bed-and-breakfast inn until they sold the property to Jennifer in 2000.
Fairview’s application for inclusion in the historic register describes it as a well-preserved and unique example of the Italianate villa style, featuring many defining characteristics. “These include the use of a tower, the low-pitched roof, the overhanging eaves, the fascia board, brackets, bay window and arched windows.
“However, the most prominent features of the house are the unusual complex massing and varied roofline of the main block and the three-story tower set at a 45-degree angle to the main block on the primary elevation.”
The house is built of pressed brick laid in two brick patterns — Flemish bond and four-course American bond. The wooden trim is painted white and the scrolled cornice brackets along the roof line colored a deep green. A decorative wooden belt course separates the second and third stories.
The front door is set into the tower, opening into the central hallway of the house.
The parlor is the most ornate of the rooms, with its bay window floored in recycled brick from an old Lynchburg warehouse after the original floor had been removed decades ago.
“The house retains most of its original heart pine floors, trimwork, and mantels,” the application read. “The woodwork throughout was likely the work of a carpenter named William Burch. A door beneath the stair contains the inscription ‘William Burch made this door/it is a very good one.’ Little is known of Burch, as it was a common name in the area.”
The room to the north of the vestibule likely was used as a library but the space was reconfigured in the 1980s to create a bathroom.
The dining room sits behind the parlor and features a built-in cabinet which dates to the 1920s. An original window was replaced by a swinging door into the 1920s era kitchen addition. According to local tradition, the kitchen was made from recycled bricks from the original detached kitchen that once served the house.
Support Local Journalism
A first-floor bedroom now sits across the hall from the dining room, but its original purpose no longer after generations of renovations. For instance, a drawing from a 1979 historical survey showed a rear staircase but it was removed along with the fireplace and mantels.
The main staircase curves from the front door up to the second floor, which is divided into two levels with the front portion set a few stair risers higher than the back portion.
Four bedrooms comprise the second floor, with a bathroom tucked into the tower space.
Access to the third floor is obtained by an enclosed hidden staircase behind a bifold door. The steep, narrow staircase gives access to three rooms on the front of the house.
The tower room features its original lath and plaster walls, with two arched double-leaf casement windows. The third floor tower room features a daybed, along with a massive bookcase, the upper shelves of which are accessible by a rolling ladder.
The third floor also features a bright, airy bedroom with beautiful views of the mountains and surrounding farms. Finishing off that room involved raising the roofline and installing a half-circle stained glass window that catches light from the ocular windows in the bedroom.
“We wanted to be put in a piece of really exceptionally large stained glass between the bedroom and bath,” she said. “From an engineering standpoint, the window was very difficult, but we felt it added so much.”
Fairview originally was approached from the east, though visitors now approach from a gravel road leading to the back of the house, carrying them past the 1920s tenant house that also serves as an Airbnb rental.
A tiny garden house is expected to open for rental this month, converted into an elegant studio with a garden tub, stained glass windows and chandeliers.
For the past decade, Jennifer said, Fairview has had a near constant stream of visitors.
On a sunny October day, Jennifer and her staff worked to “flip” the house, cleaning it after one group of guests departed in preparation for a wedding party expected to arrive later that day.
Jennifer sort of stumbled on purchasing the property. Originally from Atlanta, she moved to the Washington D.C. area to work for a U.S. Senator. After finishing her master’s work in policy, she went into technology which brought her to the Charlottesville area.
She learned Fairview was on the market just a few days after it went up for sale and it reminded her of the North Georgia mountain farms near her childhood home.
“I knew I could renovate it,” Jennifer said. “I knew I was going to make an offer. … Fairview, again, is quite extraordinary, and I just happened upon it right when it came to market.”
For the first five years, she worked to fix up the property and remove the Victorian influences added by prior owners.
“We were so fortunate the exterior had been left intact and nothing was compromised,” she said.
Jennifer described the home’s Italianate style as more of a classical motif, driven by a desire to return to more of a semi-renaissance move in architecture. The bricks, Jennifer noted, were made in the Piney River area, just a few miles away.
“I just felt the need to try to understand what was calling me with regard to the house and how to be the best steward of the house that I could be,” Jennifer said. “None of it was in good shape. … It hadn’t been damaged but it really wasn’t in good shape.”
One of the challenges of restoring the home involved the asymmetrical and irregularities of the house itself.
“Everything is non-standard, and some of that lack of symmetry is what makes it very interesting,” Jennifer said. “It’s also very challenging, especially when you’re going in and doing carpentry work and millwork of any kind.”
One of her favorite things about the house is its windows — some run ceiling to floor, others are round and some have curved tops. Those windows afford glimpses of the panoramic mountain views. Peacocks roam the property and the estate is home to several rescue horses.
Jennifer leaves apples for guests to feed the horses, as many have never been close to such an animal before.
Jennifer estimates she gets entangled in some major project on Fairview about every three months.
“It’s been a journey — that’s for sure,” Jennifer said. “I think I’ll be working on it, you know, until I’m gone. If you love old houses, you’ll appreciate the fact that it always is a work in progress. ... There are some endpoints that you can feel some satisfaction from periodically.”
Jennifer loves meeting people from around the world who are looking for a little solitude in a place of beauty.
“It’s been a joy. I just absolutely love it,” she said. “I always thought I was retiring here. I just didn’t know when but it’s just been wonderful being here. It has a kind of real sweet spirit to it.”
PHOTOS: Amherst County home stands as unique example of 19th-century style
Perched atop a knoll near the community of Lowesville sits a unique home with breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Called Fairview, the house is one of only two surviving Amherst County examples of the Italianate villa style that grew popular in the mid 1800s. Its counterpart is the Sweet Briar House, home to Sweet Briar College presidents.
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
Welcome Home Fairview
-- Hide gallery titles -- Newsadvance
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.