Amherst County home stands as unique example of 19th-century style

Jennifer described the home’s Italianate style as more of a classical motif, driven by a desire to return to more of a semi-renaissance move in architecture. The bricks, Jennifer noted, were made in the Piney River area, just a few miles away.

“I just felt the need to try to understand what was calling me with regard to the house and how to be the best steward of the house that I could be,” Jennifer said. “None of it was in good shape. … It hadn’t been damaged but it really wasn’t in good shape.”

One of the challenges of restoring the home involved the asymmetrical and irregularities of the house itself.

“Everything is non-standard, and some of that lack of symmetry is what makes it very interesting,” Jennifer said. “It’s also very challenging, especially when you’re going in and doing carpentry work and millwork of any kind.”

One of her favorite things about the house is its windows — some run ceiling to floor, others are round and some have curved tops. Those windows afford glimpses of the panoramic mountain views. Peacocks roam the property and the estate is home to several rescue horses.

Jennifer leaves apples for guests to feed the horses, as many have never been close to such an animal before.