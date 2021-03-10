Amherst County remembers longtime rescue volunteer, 'country boy' who battled COVID-19

Bob Hopkins, a longtime volunteer of the Monelison Rescue Squad and Monelison Volunteer Fire Department, was always ready to answer the call in helping his Amherst County community, friends and family said.
Hopkins, 63, died Jan. 2 after contracting COVID-19 and is among more than 350 residents in Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell to to lose their life from the virus. Employed by RR Donnelley as a journeyman printer for 33 years prior to his retirement in 2015, Hopkins served more than 35 years as a volunteer for the Monelison rescue and fire agencies.
“Bob was truly a man of dedicated service for many years,” Jimmy Ayers, who worked alongside Hopkins in the rescue squad, said. “During his years of active service, he was always there and helping serve with answering calls. Anything that was needed, Bob was always there to help.”
Ayers, a former Amherst County sheriff who retired from the post in late 2015, said Hopkins was a friend of more than 40 years who helped him with campaigns and while recovering from open-heart surgery in 2008.
“If you had Bob as a friend, he was one who was always there,” Ayers said. “He was a true friend.”
Ayers described Hopkins as a family man who stood by his late mother’s side while dealing with health issues of his own from a kidney transplant and liver transplant.
“He never left her side, even when he was going through his own challenges,” Ayers said.
Gary Roakes, a county resident who retired in 2018 as public safety director in Amherst, said he joined the rescue squad in 1984 and ran calls alongside Hopkins.
“We’ve been through a lot together,” Roakes said. “Bob was the type of guy, if you knew him and were friends with him, you could depend on him for anything.”
Hopkins served as the rescue squad’s captain for a stint and was an instructor who taught first aid, CPR and driving emergency vehicles across Central Virginia.
“He was constantly giving back to the community,” Roakes said.
Hopkins served as a groomsman at Roakes’ wedding and was a great supporter when his first wife, Lisa Roakes, who died in 2011, had breast cancer.
Roakes said Hopkins was instrumental in the regional radio system used by public safety agencies that launched in the 1990s.
Dianne Parker, Hopkins’ sister who resides in Columbia, South Carolina, said Hopkins was most proud of his service with the county’s fire and protection units.
“Bob loved Amherst County,” Parker said. “There is no place on earth he would rather be. He loved the people, the Blue Ridge Mountains, the culture … As he would say, ‘I’m just a simple country boy.’”
Hopkins valued his close friendships with many in fire and rescue services and sacrificing time to help the county, she said.
“He loved training young people and sharing his knowledge,” Parker said.
Hopkins successfully survived a liver transplant in 2015 and a kidney transplant three years later, and his health in his later years was fragile, Parker said.
A week after their 86-year-old mother’s funeral a year ago, COVID-19 shut everything down and brought major disruptions, she said.
“As inconvenient as it was for everyone to wear masks and social distance, we knew if Bob got COVID, he probably would not survive. And we were right,” Parker said. “Looking back after a year, it is heartbreaking to know that Bob had two miracles in his life with these organ transplants and yet a simple, vicious virus took his life.”
His University of Virginia Medical Center transplant team supported him up to the end providing guidance to Centra doctors about his care, Parker said. “But even with their amazing expertise, we lost him,” Parker said.
Ayers said Hopkins’ COVID illness and subsequent death was unexpected.
“He never gave up. He fought,” Ayers said. “It was extremely fast. It’s still hard to believe he’s gone.”
Roakes said he was shocked and saddened by Hopkin’s death.
“You can only cherish the memories that were developed over the years,” Roakes said. “This COVID has affected everybody. It’s here to stay, unfortunately.”
He said while the vaccinations appear to be helping, he urges residents to remain focused on safety and doing the right thing as far as wearing face masks and maintaining social distance.
Parker said the family plans to hold a celebration in honor of Hopkins’ life for friends and family once the pandemic subsides.
“We will tell stories, share laughter and talk about this wonderful country boy who loved to help others.”