Amherst County remembers longtime rescue volunteer, 'country boy' who battled COVID-19

Bob Hopkins, a longtime volunteer of the Monelison Rescue Squad and Monelison Volunteer Fire Department, was always ready to answer the call in helping his Amherst County community, friends and family said.

Hopkins, 63, died Jan. 2 after contracting COVID-19 and is among more than 350 residents in Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell to to lose their life from the virus. Employed by RR Donnelley as a journeyman printer for 33 years prior to his retirement in 2015, Hopkins served more than 35 years as a volunteer for the Monelison rescue and fire agencies.

“Bob was truly a man of dedicated service for many years,” Jimmy Ayers, who worked alongside Hopkins in the rescue squad, said. “During his years of active service, he was always there and helping serve with answering calls. Anything that was needed, Bob was always there to help.”

Ayers, a former Amherst County sheriff who retired from the post in late 2015, said Hopkins was a friend of more than 40 years who helped him with campaigns and while recovering from open-heart surgery in 2008.

“If you had Bob as a friend, he was one who was always there,” Ayers said. “He was a true friend.”