Amherst County supervisors pass resolution supporting gun rights

AMHERST — Three weeks after controversial new state gun legislation took effect, Amherst County officials approved a resolution Tuesday stating the county will not prohibit legal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The unanimous vote came a day after the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors adopted such a measure expressing continued opposition to any laws restricting the second amendment. Patrick County also passed a similar measure last week.

Amherst and Appomattox counties were among more than 100 Virginia localities declaring themselves a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” in late 2019, and are among the first to join a second wave of local opposition to state gun laws.

Roughly three dozen people gathered to support the resolution at the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ meeting and spilled out into the hallway because of COVID-19-related social distancing practices limiting seating in the meeting room. Those supporters cheered when the board quickly passed the document with no discussion.

Vance Wilkins, chairman of the Amherst County Republicans and a former Virginia Speaker of the House, told supervisors he spearheaded a bill in the 1990s to eliminate the ability of localities to pass local ordinances on gun rights.