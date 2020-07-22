Amherst County supervisors pass resolution supporting gun rights

AMHERST — Three weeks after controversial new state gun legislation took effect, Amherst County officials approved a resolution Tuesday stating the county will not prohibit legal possession of firearms and ammunition.
The unanimous vote came a day after the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors adopted such a measure expressing continued opposition to any laws restricting the second amendment. Patrick County also passed a similar measure last week.
Amherst and Appomattox counties were among more than 100 Virginia localities declaring themselves a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” in late 2019, and are among the first to join a second wave of local opposition to state gun laws.
Roughly three dozen people gathered to support the resolution at the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ meeting and spilled out into the hallway because of COVID-19-related social distancing practices limiting seating in the meeting room. Those supporters cheered when the board quickly passed the document with no discussion.
Vance Wilkins, chairman of the Amherst County Republicans and a former Virginia Speaker of the House, told supervisors he spearheaded a bill in the 1990s to eliminate the ability of localities to pass local ordinances on gun rights.
“Virginia was a good state. You could go from one county to the next and know you were still legal,” Wilkins said, referring to years prior to the current administration of Gov. Ralph Northam.
Wilkins said varying rules across localities are confusing for gun owners.
“A person doesn’t know what they are doing is legal or not legal,” Wilkins said. “It’s a total mess … the legislature has just wiped all the work we’ve done to make Virginia a more conservative, gun-friendly state we had over the years.”
The Virginia Citizens Defense League, which championed the Second Amendment sanctuary outcry across the state for much of the past year, is disseminating the resolution to localities.
The resolution Amherst supervisors passed states the county “will not exercise granted [by state code] to regulate or prohibit the otherwise legal purchase, possession, or transfer of firearms or ammunition” and the board is deeply committed to rights of citizens and visitors to keep and bear arms. It further states “certain legislation has been passed by the Virginia General Assembly that allows localities, by ordinance, to ban otherwise lawfully possessed and transported firearms from certain public places, causing law-abiding citizens to be exposed to a patchwork of local ordinances” as they travel the state.
“If it was just concerning Amherst County I wouldn’t even be here,” Wilkins said during the Amherst board’s public comments session. “Amherst County is good. We’ve got strong supervisors.”
He said the goal for the new wave of opposition is to send a message out so people can know when they travel through Virginia their gun rights are protected.
“We need to show that somewhere in Virginia there are at least people that have some common sense. We need to make a stand here on this issue,” Wilkin said. “We need to have counties all over the state showing that Virginia is not that crazy, that it’s just the liberals that are doing this thing.”
Amherst County Attorney Michael Lockaby said after the meeting the resolution sends a strong message about where the county’s elected officials stand on the matter.
Supervisor David Pugh said afterward the board is pro-Second Amendment and doesn’t want to restrict anyone’s right to legally have firearms, especially when they are needed in dangerous situations.
“We don’t want to take that right from the people,” Pugh said.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
