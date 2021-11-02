Amherst County voters weigh in on Rosie's referendum

Supervisor Claudia Tucker, who supports Rosie's, said she wanted every single voter to weigh in because it's too big of an issue for only a few to decide.

Drew Wade, who was elected Tuesday as the county's new District 5 supervisor, opposes Rosie's and said if the referendum fails it shows the people spoke and "morals still factor in."

Faithy Burford, of Madison Heights, said she supports Rosie's to help spur things to do and business activity such as hotels and restaurants. "We don't have any entertainment. The biggest entertainment we have is Liberty University," she said. "That's Lynchburg."

Tobey Thurston, an organizer of the group Citizen's Against Rosie's, said a silent majority of residents realize tax revenue and cleanup of Madison Heights is needed, but "obviously our community doesn't think a gambling establishment is the answer."

"I hope this is the end of it," she said. "I hope the numbers keep trending in our direction. That's not the kind of business we want in our community."

Sherri Temple, of Amherst, said Tuesday if the referendum failed she would be disappointed with the loss of economic benefits.