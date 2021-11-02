Amherst County voters weigh in on Rosie's referendum

Whether a Rosie's Gaming Emporium setting up shop in Madison Heights would be a major victory for Amherst County or a detriment to it depends on personal opinion, but the results of a referendum on that matter weren't set in stone as of late Tuesday.
As of press time, unofficial election results out of Amherst County showed 5,056 votes against the gaming operation coming to the Seminole Plaza shopping center while 4,365 were for it. However, early voting and absentee ballots had not been counted as of press time. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, the percentages of early votes in Amherst County precincts ranged from the teens to the low 20s.
The referendum on pari-mutuel wagering, which legally is required to pass for the business to come to fruition, has stirred much debate in the county in recent months. Supporters of a Rosie’s in the county have said it would bring needed jobs, bolster the tax base and attract business activity. Three of the five-member county board of supervisors in September passed a resolution supporting the referendum's passage.
Opponents have said the facility will lead to gambling addiction for many, bring detrimental effects on families and residents and fear it will lead to more crime, among other concerns.
New tax revenue for the county has been estimated at about $1.9 million annually, including an estimated $800,000 from gaming devices, and at least 100 jobs are expected, company leaders have said.
Supervisor Claudia Tucker, who supports Rosie's, said she wanted every single voter to weigh in because it's too big of an issue for only a few to decide.
Drew Wade, who was elected Tuesday as the county's new District 5 supervisor, opposes Rosie's and said if the referendum fails it shows the people spoke and "morals still factor in."
Faithy Burford, of Madison Heights, said she supports Rosie's to help spur things to do and business activity such as hotels and restaurants. "We don't have any entertainment. The biggest entertainment we have is Liberty University," she said. "That's Lynchburg."
Tobey Thurston, an organizer of the group Citizen's Against Rosie's, said a silent majority of residents realize tax revenue and cleanup of Madison Heights is needed, but "obviously our community doesn't think a gambling establishment is the answer."
"I hope this is the end of it," she said. "I hope the numbers keep trending in our direction. That's not the kind of business we want in our community."
Sherri Temple, of Amherst, said Tuesday if the referendum failed she would be disappointed with the loss of economic benefits.
"I feel like we are going to continue to see the decline of Madison Heights and that end of the county and the tax burden is going to be on the backs of the homeowners," Temple said. "And I feel like we're not going to see this opportunity again."
She said if the tide turns and the referendum passes in Rosie's favor, she looks forward to the business being a community partner.
Ernie Dellaverson, regional manager of Rosie's who oversees its Vinton location, said the prospect of the referendum failing "blows my mind" and the company would have to reevaluate its next steps.
If the last remaining precincts results squeeze out a victory, he said, Rosie's goal is to prove to Amherst County, including the detractors, how well an operation and economic opportunity it would be.
"In my opinion, it's a sad day for Amherst and the Seminole plaza," he said on the numbers so far, adding: "We've got our fingers crossed."