Amherst County welcomes a new archery business

A new archery business is opening next month in Amherst County.

Reedy's Archery will occupy a 12,000-square-foot building and feature 20- and 30-yard ranges plus a separate 10-yard range for schools and organizations such as Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts.

Once renovations are complete, the shop will open at 137 Ambriar Plaza near the Briar Patch restaurant.

Owner Chris Reed opened the first store in 1993 in Middleborough, Massachusetts on a dead-end street across from his parents’ house.

“And it took off real fast,” he said. “Within two years, I had to move from about a 2,000-square-foot building to an 8,000-square-foot building.”

The business stayed there for 20 years in the middle of the small town until he built a brand-new building for the shop.

“Now we have an upstairs range, a downstairs range, an outdoor range. We have a barbershop on the first floor and a gun shop on the first floor and usually have 800 bows,” Reed said.

Reed said he has always been attracted to the area and has been riding his motorcycle and hunting in the Amherst area for more than 20 years.

“I just loved the area,” he said. “I have never gotten such a warm welcoming from any town. The town has been so good. Every single person in this town has been great about wanting the shop to come in.”

Reedy's also does custom bow work, along with tuning and repair, and provides instruction as well as children's birthday parties and events. The business also offers custom strings and accessories.

Amherst County Board of Supervisors member Claudia Tucker during a recent county meeting voiced excitement about the archery business coming to the Ambriar shopping center.

Tucker spoke highly of Reed's efforts for public safety, supporting veterans and other civic outreaches.

"This guy is awesome," Tucker said. "He's going to be an asset for our community."

Victoria Hanson, executive director for the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County, said Reedy’s Archery is a great fit in Amherst County.

“The county has become a niche for archery enthusiasts,” she said. “There are many bowhunters in the community and archery is popular among the youth. Hundreds of Amherst schoolchildren participate in a nationally recognized school archery program. These kids have competed in regional, state, and even world level competitions.”

Hanson said some people may be surprised to learn that world-renowned archery products are made in Amherst County by two companies: T.R.U. Ball Archery Releases / AXCEL Archery Sights and Quality Archery Design. Olympic gold medal-winning tournament products were manufactured in Amherst by T.R.U. Ball.

“Reedy’s Archery is a welcome addition to the archery ecosystem in Amherst County,” she said. “Chris Reed’s outstanding knowledge of archery products and his decades of experience will draw many archery enthusiasts to his Amherst store.”

Ed Hedrick, a gunsmith with Amherst Arms and Supply at 4811 S. Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, said no business likes to have too much competition, but he has checked out Reedy’s Archery and said it’s a quality shop.

“They carry some really nice Mathews bows, and we're not a Mathews dealer, so that really doesn't affect us there, but hopefully we won't see a big downturn and I think there's a lot of people in the area that do archery, so our opinion is we wish them the best,” he said.

Reed said there are 189,000 archers in Virginia.

“There’s a lot more people to work with,” he said. “I love the South and love the people from the South.”

