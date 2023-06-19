An Amherst County woman is facing a malicious wounding charge in connection with a shooting Sunday that left a man in critical condition, the county sheriff's office said.

Cynthia Lynn Hart, 62, also faces a charge of using a firearm in commission of a felony, a release from the Amherst County Sheriff's Office said.

The Amherst County Public Safety department received a 911 call Sunday for a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the Boxwood Farm Road area of Amherst County; deputies were immediately dispatched, the release said.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found a 67-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies initiated life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition, the release said.

Hart was taken into custody at the scene and is being held at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center, the release said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Capt. Thompson at (434) 946-9373 ext. 6 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, enter tip number online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

- Justin Faulconer