Amherst County woman opens home to foster, rescue homeless animals

Terwilliger also worked at Peaksview Animal Hospital for about 12 years as the kennel manager and plans to return to work as soon as her sons are out of the house.

She fosters with both the Central Virginia Regional Rescue and the Humane Society of Amherst County and estimates to have fostered about 30 animals in the last 15 years.

One foster that sticks out in her mind is Ransom, a pit bull who came from Lynchburg and hadn't been fed. She fattened and fixed him up and found him a home about a year and half ago.

She said it’s the best feeling in the world to take a scared or sick animal, help restore it to full health and have it put up for adoption.

“It’s hard. There are times that I wish I could have kept many of the dogs I have fostered, but in reality, I can’t keep them all,” she said.

In return, the animals bring her so much joy and she has enjoyed earning their trust.