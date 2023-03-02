The upstairs of Amherst County resident Michelle Knight’s two-story house, her dream home she had built in 2010, sees a steady flow of visitors who come for short-term stays.

Knight rents out the space as an Airbnb, one of many short-term rentals that have popped up in Amherst County as part of a growing trend. The rentals provide supplemental income for Knight, an Amherst native who built the home on the 200 block of Christian Springs Road.

The neighborhood has homes spread out from each other with scenic country views and situated a short drive from U.S. 60, about a mile from the Amherst town traffic circle. Knight, a mother of three grown daughters, said after her youngest moved out she realized she could shut off the upstairs as a separate feature of the home that could draw in guests.

“My youngest was like ‘mom, you need to rent this out,’” Knight said in a recent interview.

The stairway to the second floor is accessible from the garage and its entrance has a keypad for access. The arrangement works out great, Knight said, as she lives on the first floor with guests regularly occupying the upper floor.

Her venture into the hospitality industry is economical but also is a practical one for the space. Knight enjoys coming across individuals and families of various backgrounds, many wanting a reprieve from big city life that a quiet country home provides and a hotel and motel can’t give.

“I like meeting the people,” Knight said. “I really don’t work outside the home. It gives me people to talk to and meet and I’ve met a lot of interesting people.”

Her first guest was a college student from Liberty University and friends making a film as part of a project. The student’s family came to the home to support that filming process, which Knight said was interesting.

College graduation is a heavy source of visitors in the spring, she said.

“I’ve been booked for a year,” Knight said. “There’s nowhere else to stay.”

Some who have stayed there still call Knight to wish her “Merry Christmas” and stay in touch, she said. Many of her bookings are for people enjoying local attractions, such as Oak Ridge Estate in Nelson County.

“A lot of them come for the Blue Ridge Parkway,” Knight said. “I have people who come back every year.”

Some guests come to visit with their grandkids in the area and other users are county residents with overflowing homes who find a place to stay for loved ones for a night or two.

“It’s not people coming to party,” Knight said. “I’ve never met anybody who came just to party.”

The “no party” rule is a concern that comes up regularly during the special exception permit process Amherst County zoning has for short-term rentals. Knight recently received her permit from the county Board of Supervisors to rent her property in an Agricultural Residential (A-1) zoning district and a neighbor, Timothy and Sherry Carton, had a similar short-term rental permit request the county board approved in February.

“We’d like to help bring a little bit of tourism to the area and kind of supplement our income now that we’re both retired and living on fixed incomes,” Sherry Carton told the Amherst County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 21. “We have a large beautiful home and would love to have others enjoy it as much as we do.”

The board of supervisors’ public hearing for Knight’s permit request in January drew two speakers, both in support: a neighbor on Christians Spring Road who said he’s never had a problem with Knight’s operation and wouldn’t have known it was there had she not told him, and Knight’s daughter, Megan Bowling.

Bowling said during the board’s recent public hearing on her mother’s permit request that short-term rentals are a way to attract travelers in the Lynchburg area to Amherst County, which has limited options for lodging.

“It’s good to bring them here to Amherst so we can get that income put into our economy instead of Lynchburg, because that’s exactly where they are going to stay if they don’t have a place for them,” Bowling said.

Knight said virtually everyone she knows who operate short-term rentals locally keep a tight lid on the activities and making sure parties aren’t disturbing the subdivision’s peace and quiet.

“I’ve never had a problem,” Knight said, adding she tells guests she needs to know names of anyone coming to visit. “I’ve never been scared. I do put on there I have a firearm on the premises.”

Operating an Airbnb in her home overall has been an enjoyable experience, Knight said, and the pandemic has resulted in no shortage of guests.

“People don’t want to get around anybody’s germs,” Knight said. “It’s more private. People like that.”

Short-term rentals drew recent heavy debate during a public hearing at Amherst Town Council’s February meeting. Town officials are considering new regulations for the land use in residential-zoned districts and a zoning amendment that would allow them in such areas via a special use permit.

Tyler and Emily Wynn, a local couple with a short-term rental operation on Pine Street in the town of Amherst, have applied to run it, preferably through the special use permit process, if the zoning change passes. Another option is to rezone the site to a Business zoning district, but Town Manager Sara McGuffin said that option is not preferred from town staff’s perspective.

Emily Wynn told council her short-term rental operation has drawn guests from Sweet Briar College and families who need a place to stay short-term while waiting to close on home purchases, among others.

Many who spoke during a public hearing on the town’s potential zoning change said they support it as a way to draw more people into Amherst while giving managers and home owners a means for supplemental income. A few who spoke said they are concerned allowing them in residential neighborhoods could affect Amherst’s small town charm.

Amherst Town Council is expected to vote on the zoning measure at its March 8 meeting. Though she lives not far outside town limits and is not affected as a landowner, Knight said she wants people who live in the town to have the same opportunity she has to use their property in a way that supports the local economy.

“I hope they pass it,” Knight said. “Because we need it, we need more in town. I have constantly people asking me ‘how close are you to town.’”

The neighbors are sweet, Knight said, and guests go on lots of walks with countryside views that beckon.

For anyone who wants a short-term stay in a two-bedroom suite near the heart of Amherst, Knight’s door is open.

Close 1 of 20 Michelle Knight's Amherst County home Top: Michelle Knight’s home in Amherst County has an upstairs Airbnb. Bottom: A bedroom in the Airbnb at Knight’s home on the 200 block of Christian Springs Road. Michelle Knight's Amherst County home The backyard of Michelle Knight's home has plenty of room to sit and enjoy the scenic views. welcom home knight 16 The garage entrance from the side to the Fawn Hill, an upstairs private Airbnb in Amherst on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. welcom home knight 17 A guest parking sign to the Fawn Hill, an upstairs private Airbnb in Amherst on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. welcom home knight 18 The Fawn Hill, an upstairs private Airbnb in Amherst on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. A neighbor of Michelle Knight also has a short-term rental request that the Amherst County Board of Supervisors gave zoning approval for on Feb. 21. A sign seen here advertised the public hearing for that request. welcom home knight 19 A public hearing sign for a zoning request in the neighborhood of the Fawn Hill Airbnb in Amherst is seen on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. The Amherst County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved that request. Michelle Knight's Amherst County home Michelle Knight's home in Amherst County was built in 2010. Michelle Knight's Amherst County home The living room in the upstairs Airbnb is carpeted and features a sofa and TV. welcom home knight 2 A coffee bar, fridge, and microwave at the Fawn Hill Airbnb in Amherst on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Michelle Knight's Amherst County home Colorful artwork hangs in the living room of the upstairs Airbnb at Michelle Knight's home. Michelle Knight's Amherst County home One of two bedrooms in the upstairs Airbnb features a cozy, country-style vibe. Michelle Knight's Amherst County home A desk is shown in the entrance hallway of the upstairs Airbnb at Michelle Knight's home. welcom home knight 6 The bathroom with full shower at the Fawn Hill Airbnb in Amherst on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. welcom home knight 7 The bathroom at the Fawn Hill Airbnb in Amherst on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. welcom home knight 8 The entrance into the living room at the Fawn Hill Airbnb in Amherst on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. welcom home knight 9 One of two bedrooms at the Fawn Hill Airbnb in Amherst on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Michelle Knight's Amherst County home A bedroom in the Airbnb at Knight's home on the 200 block of Christian Springs Road in Amherst County. Michelle Knight's Amherst County home The living room in the upstairs Airbnb at Michelle Knight's home leads to one of the bedrooms. welcom home knight 12 The downstairs entrance from the garage at the Fawn Hill Airbnb in Amherst on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. welcom home knight 13 The Fawn Hill, an upstairs private Airbnb in Amherst on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. 