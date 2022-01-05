Amherst jail inmate found unresponsive dies, incident under investigation

A female inmate died at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center early Wednesday after she was found unresponsive in her cell, authorities said.

Terri Melony Thomas was found unresponsive at about 3:49 a.m. while jail staff was conducting periodic routine housing security rounds, according to a news release from the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority.

Officers and medical staff responded to Thomas's location, performed CPR and used a defibrillator until Amherst County Public Safety personnel arrived, according to the release.

Thomas was pronounced dead at 4:52 a.m. A preliminary investigation indicates jail workers and medical staff responded appropriately to the incident, the release said.

Thomas was in custody on a charge of violating a protective order.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority are conducting a joint investigation into the incident.

